AccorHotels launches West India’s first Grand Mercure property

AccorHotels has forayed its upscale brand Grand Mercure in West India, with the rebranding of the city’s 30-year-old landmark hotel Surya Palace to Grand Mercure Vadodara Surya Palace. Speaking at a press conference recently, Piyush Shah, managing director, Jindal Hotels (the owner company of the property), said, “We are the most popular hotel in the city and have formed a strong foundation over 30 years. Being a standalone hotel, earlier our marketing reach was confined to a certain scale. However, this association with AccorHotels will help us tap a larger market, domestically and internationally.”

The 146-room hotel leverages upon its proximity to the airport and Vadodara’s positioning as a business city, to target the corporate traveller segment. The inventory also includes one presidential suite and four premier suites, alongside facilities such as an outdoor pool. The hotel offers events spaces of over 19,000 sq ft across different venues.

The rebranding is part of Jindal Hotels’ management agreement with AccorHotels. A total of INR 55 crore has also been spent on the renovation of the hotel, which includes expansion of inventory and property upgradation. Jean-Michel Casse, chief operating officer – India and South Asia, AccorHotels, commented, “Grand Mercure is a brand that has customised the hotel’s location. Alongside renovation, we have also customised our offerings which include local culinary and art, being reflected in the hotel.”

“We have the highest inventory in the city, which helps us to target the MICE segment more efficiently. Keeping the local essence unaffected, this association with AccorHotels will offer Grand Mercure’s consistent service to global travellers,” stated Rajesh Gopalakrishnan, general manager, Grand Mercure Vadodara Surya Palace.