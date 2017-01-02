AccorHotels expands presence in budget segment in India market

Mohit Rathod – Mumbai

AccorHotels is expanding its presence in the budget segment with its Formule1 brand. The hotel operator has recently launched its ninth Formule1 property in the India market with Hotel Formule1 Nashik. The 101-room property is the brand’s latest addition in India, with the existing presence in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Pune Hinjewadi and Pimpri, Noida, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The launch of the Nashik property is followed by the recent opening of Hotel Formule1 Chennai OMR.

Speaking to Food & Hospitality World, Sandip Satange, hotel manager, Hotel Formule1 Nashik, said, “There are many budget hotels in the area, but there is a lack of branded hotels in the segment. In this segment, we currently have the biggest room inventory in Nashik.” Hotel Formule1 Nashik, being situated on the Mumbai-Agra Highway, is leveraging its location to cater to short-stay guests. Elaborating further, Satange said, “We are targeting corporate, pilgrimage and fast-moving tourists, due to the region’s significance in pilgrimage tourism, the hotel’s location and the proximity to Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) sites.”

Nashik and the surrounding regions are the largest producers of Indian wine. With the presence of various Indian wineries, Nashik has gained recognition for wine tourism in the country. Hotel Formule1 Nashik aims to leverage upon this and draw guests from this segment of tourism, as the city witnesses year-round visitation of both, domestic and foreign tourists, for its wine offerings.

“The guests are appreciating our service concept and facilities like free Wi-Fi, refreshing buffet breakfast, access controlled and sound proof rooms. We will also be focused on tapping the wine tourism segment,” added Satange.

Alongside its self-service design, an USP of the Formule1 brand is sound-proof rooms. The hotel features one multi-cuisine retaurant, Denim Bistro, which is operated by a Bengaluru-based restaurant chain.