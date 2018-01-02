A unique platform to nurture new concepts

A unique concept known as ‘The Trial Kitchen’ was recently introduced by three directors, Gaurav Mehta, Sumedha Mehta and Sudeep Singh. If somebody has a ground breaking concept related to the food service industry, The Trial Kitchen will offer all the infrastructure along with an integral core team to work on the concept followed by a marketing push. Speaking to Food & Hospitality World, Gaurav Mehta, director, The Trial Kitchen, asserted, “We have created a platform to combine the chef’s skill sets, marketing, branding, infrastructure and investment required to build a solid marketable concept. If anyone comes up with a novel idea to The Trial Kitchen, their investment would be cut down to one fifth of the actual cost through the platform. The idea is to spread the concept in India and make it a global phenomenon.”

The chefs on board are Adam Simmonds, Hari Nayak and Arun Tyagi. While Simmonds is known for his sophisticated food and stylish presentation, Nayak has been a pioneer of modern Indian cuisine. Tyagi will offer his in-depth understanding of F&B industry in India. Mehta said, “We have the best chefs team with their respective expertise to change a portfolio into a product. The chefs would not only work on execution but also contribute during the conceptual phase by suggesting their ideas to clean the concept. We will cohesively work on the idea to turn it into a reality with a strategy.” The Trial Kitchen also has various tie-ups across the world that would allow concepts and chefs to launch their products in India. This would also mean that you could go to market in various cities in India around the world all at once. The Trial Kitchen is going to launch its various bar and kitchen formats across the country followed by various other countries.

Mehta further added, “It is not just about the infrastructure and the team, but we will also work on the marketing and branding of the concept to be represented on our own media platform including YouTube, social media channels, etc.”

The Trial Kitchen will soon come up with a TV show next year as part of the media platform showcasing the three chefs. The platform is providing another disruptive product – The Trial Box, an out-of-the-box and hassle-free experiential boxed catering service at your doorstep.