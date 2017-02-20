Transforming laundry techniques through innovative technology

For the first time in its 30th edition, FHW launched a dedicated CINET Laundry Pavilion. Renowned international Professional Textile Care (PTC) companies exhibited their products at the pavilion, followed by a special conference on the latest developments and technologies in the PTC industry, specifically in India By Saloni Bhatia

Comité INternational de L’Entretien du Textile (CINET) represents over 90 members in over 40 countries. The membership base consists of national associations, suppliers to the PTC industry and individual companies, active in both textile cleaning and textile services. CINET’s key values are stimulating innovation, high quality, sustainable processing and information exchange. CINET in association with FHW held a Professional Laundry Conference on the third day of the exhibition in Mumbai. The aim of the conference was to increase the knowledge of CINET in the India market and network with more vendors.

Peter N M Wennekes, president and CEO, CINET, explained, “CINET consists of international suppliers who are supporting the textile care industry. With more than 90 members worldwide, a network of 2500 industry experts and 400,000 companies, the international projects are all about information exchange. One can learn about the innovation and logistics involved in laundry along with new sustainable methods that are being launched every year.”

Talking about what brings them to the India market, he mentioned, “The market opportunities in Asia and India are huge and therefore have been able to attract big international companies. The added value of associating with CINET is that it is not only about the learning but mainly service to the customers. The upcoming business models and disruptive innovation are changing the dynamics of the laundry industry.”

Further mentioning some latest technologies, he stated, “Some new business models are even giving laundry on demand. 250 companies are following the concept worldwide as it is slowly picking up. New startups are embracing the concept to reach out to the age group of 25-30 years. There are also some sustainable projects being undertaken to develop new solvents like Perc, Greenearth, etc, to make the laundry process more sustainable.”

Wennekes’ introduction was followed by a presentation on the basic principles of PTC and how to increase the quality and service by using modern technology. Walter Ten Hagen, World of PTC trainer highlighted some major methods that could benefit the industry manufacturers. The main points highlighted were – reducing water consumption, how the higher temperature of rising water and textiles with less interaction with water like polyester (PES) result in lower residual humidity, how it is energy efficient to remove most of the water by mechanical dewatering through high speed extracting, how thermal drying requires high amount of energy and time and how use of heat exchangers can improve energy efficiency. The presentation was well received by the audience.

Demonstrations in the modern PTC processing techniques were also showcased through visual presentations and sheets by companies like Sietz Chemicals, Sealed Air Diversey Care, Stahl Machinery India, Ramsons and Alliance (USA). This was followed by a presentation on how India market has been developing in laundry and dry cleaning by Rajev S Kumar, managing director of Stahl India, which manufactures laundry machinery.

Best practices

Three of the Indian nominations for the Global Best Practices Awards Programme of 2016 were present at the conference, namely 5asec Textile Expert, Deluxe Dyers & Dry Cleaners and Gajrajh Cleaners. 5asec Textile Expert provides all kinds of services including starching, de-greying, white plus, maxima, water proofing, anti-moth services among many others. The company is known for its strong focus on sustainability in all of their cleaning processes.

Similarly, Deluxe Dyers and Dry Cleaners, based out of Pune city, have emerged as a top laundry brand in providing high quality commercial laundry services. Working on the same lines, Gajrajh Cleaners as a laundry service provider, is very conscious about energy and environment. These three companies have set an example in the India market by adopting innovative technology techniques to make the laundry process more sustainable and energy efficient.

CINET intends to bring together the Indian trade associations, their members and a group of international suppliers that have an interest in the India market, aimed to increase professionalism and implement best practices in the Indian PTC industry.

They plan to organise three training programmes in four cities, adding up to 12 programmes a year. During the three day event, CINET kicked off their Indian Workshop Programme, an initiative of PTC Business School India in cooperation with the Wasmaatic Academy for Professional Fabric Care. The Workshop Programme 2017 for professional textile care companies provided theoretical and practical knowledge of the industry. The aim of the programme was to attract laundry and dry cleaning companies in a wider scope.