The ‘wow’ differentiator

The panel discussion on ‘Creating wow factor in housekeeping services’ focused on how service with a soul can create the ‘wow’ factor in a property and be the ultimate differentiator for a guest By Sudipta Dev

Aji Joshua

The housekeeper’s community is the silent hero who works behind the scenes ensuring the comfort of the guests and creating elements of aesthetics that pleases their senses. An important aspect for any guest in a hotel is the ‘wow’ factor that the property provides, and in most instances this comes from this silent workforce of housekeepers. The Day 2 of FHW Mumbai 2017 saw an interesting discussion on ‘Creating wow factor in housekeeping services’. Moderated by Meghna Tendulkar, executive housekeeper, Hotel Marine Plaza Mumbai, the panel members were Aji Joshua, executive housekeeper, Ramada Plaza Palm Grove Juhu; Shilpa Kosambia, executive housekeeper, Sofitel Mumbai BKC; Neha Vohra, executive housekeeper, The Westin Mumbai; Kingshuk Sarkar, executive housekeeper, The Leela Mumbai.

Shilpa Kosambia

Often it is the ‘wow’ factor that makes the stay memorable. It appeals to all the five senses and distinguishes a property from the others. Kosambia believes that the wow factor should start from the entrance – the moment the guest walks into the hotel. “We say Bonjour and Namaskar – a feel of two different cultures – French and Indian. For housekeeping we have Sofitel Mybed, a seven-layered bed,” she said. In housekeeping guest preference is the top priority – what he/ she wants or does not want.

Neha Vohra

Westin takes great pride in its Heavenly Bed which ensures good sleep to guests. The emphasis is on service. “Wow comes from touch points and ensuring that the guests’ needs are taken care of. For example, if we know that a guest is suffering from cold, there would be ginger tea in the room,” stated Vohra.

The service differentiator

Kingshuk Sarkar

Pointing out that service has to be with soul, Sarkar reminded that his brand (The Leela Group) epitomises luxury backed by service. When queried, which aspect created a better wow – the architecture of a Leela hotel or the service or the people, Sarkar replied that the product created 40 per cent wow, followed by 30 per cent each by the employees and the services offered.

Considering that the wow factor is closely linked with cost, if cost cutting happens, it might be one of the first factors to be affected, however if such a decision is taken, it has to be backed by service. “I may have a good product, but if service is bad, nobody will come,” affirmed Vohra, adding that good service comes at a cost, but it is a RoI to train and groom the best people.

“If we have to spend a little more on the wow factor, it does not matter as the guest will be satisfied,” mentioned Kosambia, adding that service from the heart is very important.

Right motivation

Regarding training for the wow factor, Sarkar averred that motivation is essential for this. He said, “You need to love a job, be passionate about what you are doing, this is needed for wow.” Vohra believes that regular things have to be done in an extraordinary way and guests have to be empathised with. “If there is a pregnant or sick guest we need to take care of them accordingly,” she asserted. While wow factor in hospitality is pleasant to the senses, a superior product has to be matched by superior service.