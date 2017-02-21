The road ahead for hospitality purchase professionals

The second day of FHW Mumbai 2017 exhibition saw top purchase managers from Mumbai’s hospitality industry share their thoughts on the future of purchase professionals. From strengthening vendor relationships to increasing product knowledge, The Power of Purchase panel discussion exchanged views on many important issues By Saloni Bhatia

Jaideep Gupta

FHW Mumbai 2017 hosted yet another power packed Power of Purchase panel discussion this year with the Hospitality Purchasing Managers’ Forum (HPMF). The panel led by Jaideep Gupta, director, Aanyah Management also included Vijayanand Thantri, head, procurement, Intellistay Hotels; Harvey Rodrigues, director purchase, Meluha The Fern, Mumbai; Mahendra Shinde, manager purchase, Kapco Catering; Teckbahadur Sarke, materials manager, Aamby Valley, Hotel Sahara Star; Bharanidharan Ramaswamy, director of procurement, Marriott India; Bernard Fernandes, procurement manager, Sofitel Mumbai and Ganpat Dalvi, director of procurement, Four Seasons, Mumbai. The discussion highlighted how the role of a purchase manager has evolved over the years and become more crucial in a hotel’s daily operations.

Bernard Fernandes

Gupta expressed that the vendors have a huge role to play in a purchase manager’s career. He opined, “A purchase manager’s success journey is only because of its important relationships with the vendors. They have a big part in order to make a manager understand the product.” Fernandes who shared a similar thought, opined, “A vendor indirectly helps us to assess where we stand in our profession. Once they introduce the product to us and explain its benefits , we have to get the user department to approve the product before we start dealing with the vendor. At the same time the users need to be explained on how to use the product. Therefore our job is to bind all this together.”

Bharanidharan Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy who heads the purchase at Marriott Hotels stated that he has seen a lot of growth in the purchase department in the past few years. He said, “The vendor – purchase manager relations have also evolved. The understanding of the product is changing as managers are not only looking at the price but several other factors like quality, convenience before making a final decision.”

Mahendra Shinde

Gupta laid emphasis on the importance of a purchase manager’s role in a hotel saying that every decision needs an approval from the purchase manager. Shinde, who has just shifted to a banquet space from a hotel chain shared that earlier the purchase managers were just the caretaker of the inventory. He opined, “Now the owners rely on our decisions and credibility. They have given us the liberty to choose local vendors which leads to substantial savings in cost. The entire scenario has changed as the profession garners more respect today. A purchase manager’s role has significantly impacted the industry.”

Vijayanand Thantri

On being asked how purchase managers contribute to the hotel, Thantri stated, “In the future, purchase managers will be called financial supply chain managers. The department got recognition because the purchase managers were making all the decisions that could lead to significant savings on cost. After building the relations the managers also take concrete steps to make it effective.” Therefore, through the passage of time, purchase managers have become the backbone of a hotel, stated Dalvi. He further opined, “It has become more like being partners of the hotel owners as we get to make major cost impact decisions.”

Ganpat Dalvi

Taking forward the discussion on how the international supply companies should set their base in India, Ramaswamy added, “Some products meeting the global standards cannot be replaced by any local product and logistics involving international imports lead to huge costs. But a purchase manager carefully looks into the logistics cost before making a vendor decision. Therefore, there is a great opportunity for international vendors to start producing in

India so as to reach to a wider audience in the India market.”

Teckbahadur Sarke

Sarke further contributed, “There are several taxation and import hassles which hinder our functions on a daily basis. We are hoping that the Goods and Service Tax (GST) will solve majority of these issues and we will have to face less challenges to import some of our products.” The panel shared their thoughts on how only vendor relationships and the purchase managers community has helped them survive through the hardest times.

–

–

As the discussion ended, the panel unified on the fact that HPMF had given them a platform to raise integral issues which benefit the community. Mohan Deshpande, president, HPMF, mentioned, “The idea is to create a chain of hotel managers who can help each other in times of need and we have been successful so far.” He lastly thanked FHW for giving them a platform to discuss issues that contribute in increasing the knowledge of purchase managers.