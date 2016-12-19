Six years old and growing strong

Hospitality Purchasing Managers’ Forum (HPMF) celebrated its 6th anniversary in Bhubaneswar at Hotel Mayfair Lagoon and Convention Center

In a three-day convention for purchasing professionals, India’s leading Hospitality Purchasing Managers’ Forum (HPMF) celebrated its sixth anniversary. The entire delegation of over 250 hospitality purchasing managers from across India, along with dignitaries, vendors and consultants, gathered at Hotel Mayfair Lagoon and Convention Center in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Delegates from Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Chennai, Goa, Guwahati, Jaipur, Indore, Nagpur, Vadodara, Bhubaneswar and Puri were present at the programme put together by Nitin Nagrale, general secretary and founder of HPMF and the core committee including HPMF chairman Mohan Deshpande and general manager, materials, Hotel Aureole; Teckbahadur Sarke, manager, Hotel Sahara Star – Mumbai & Aamby Valley City – Lonavala (Pune); Harvey Rodrigues, director, procurement, Hotel Meluha The Fern and Hotel Rodas An Ecotel Hotel; Mahendra Shinde, materials manager – The Resort Mumbai; Ganpat Dalvi, director, procurement, Four Seasons Mumbai; Jaideep Gupta, operations, procurement and pre-opening professional; and Gary Coutinho, supply chain manager, Devyani Airport Services.

Inaugurated by Ashok Chandra Panda, minister of tourism and culture, Government of Odisha, the occasion was also graced by H H Giriraj Singh Lotwara, president of Shree Rajput Sabha, Jaipur; Dilip Ray, CMD, Mayfair Hotels; Debasis Pattnaik, director, Crown Hotels; Lion Pankaj Mehta; and Souvagya Mohapatra, executive director, Mayfair Hotels among others. Highlighting the importance of purchasing managers, Mohapatra said, “From every tile in the floor to the entire structure, purchase is involved. Purchase managers play an important role in material, marketing and money management.” Pattnaik added, “Purchase managers are not visible on the foreground but they are like platelets in the blood.” Deshpande affirmed, “Purchasing managers are an integral part of the industry and they need to understand and showcase their own value.”

The need for HPMF is in bringing together the purchase heads of hotels on one platform to network, explore new aspects of purchasing and gather knowledge of the advantages of technology in purchase. “I am elated to host HPMF in Bhubaneswar,” said Nagrale, thanking Mayfair Hotels and the vendors for supporting the convention.

Knowledge-based sessions

Touching upon the most important topics, experts from the hospitality industry discussed ‘Importance of Value Engineering and Life Cycle Analysis in Procurement’, ‘Work Life Balance, Vendor Relationship & Strategic Sourcing’, ‘Creative Strategies & Future of Procurement’ besides other presentations and motivational talks by Lion Pankaj Mehta and Pradip Almadi.

2nd HPMF Procurement Excellence Awards

This year’s Living Legend Award was conferred on Sundaram RM, Vasantabhavan Hotels India and Basil Christopher Massey, Duet India Hotels. The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Narinder Kapoor, The EIH. There was stiff competition in the other categories and the panel of jury had to rework to emerge with the most deserving winner. “While we started planning and preparing this event more than six months ago, the awards were put together in 45 days,” said Nagrale. The winners in the other categories are:

Most Innovative Procurement Person of the Year: Parag Pawar, purchase manager, Royal Orchid Central, Pune

Parag Pawar, purchase manager, Royal Orchid Central, Pune Most Innovative Procurement Person of the Year: Hara Prasad Balliarsingh, senior manager, Mayfair Lagoon and Convention, Bhubaneswar

Hara Prasad Balliarsingh, senior manager, Mayfair Lagoon and Convention, Bhubaneswar Best Cross Functional Procurement Leader of the Year: Mahendra Shinde, materials manager, Hotel The Resort, Mumbai

Mahendra Shinde, materials manager, Hotel The Resort, Mumbai Best Procurement Person of the Year – Male: Boominathan Panchanathan, commercial manager, Fortune Select Grand, Chennai

Boominathan Panchanathan, commercial manager, Fortune Select Grand, Chennai Best Procurement Person of the Year – Female: Shikha Sharma, Retreat Hotel and Convention Centre, Mumbai

Shikha Sharma, Retreat Hotel and Convention Centre, Mumbai Best Use of Innovative Technology for Procurement: Ram Vriksh Dwivedi, assistant materials manager, The Lalit, Mumbai

Special Jury Award: Vijayanand Thantri, head, procurement, Intellistay Hotels, Mumbai

Vijayanand Thantri, head, procurement, Intellistay Hotels, Mumbai Superman of the Year Award: Abdul Kareem, purchase manager, The Leela, Chennai

Abdul Kareem, purchase manager, The Leela, Chennai Best Use of Green Initiative as a Team: C Rajendiran and team, Novotel Ibis Sipkot, Chennai

C Rajendiran and team, Novotel Ibis Sipkot, Chennai Change Maker Award: Teckbahadur Sarke, Sahara Star Hotel, Mumbai

Teckbahadur Sarke, Sahara Star Hotel, Mumbai Change Maker Award: Gary Coutinho, Devyani International, Mumbai.

B2B meetings

The entire buyer delegation was divided into groups of six members and a B2B meeting schedule was organised so that all the partners could meet the buyers on one-on-one basis.

Testimonials

“It is hard to find words to match the efforts put in by the HPMF team, in the spotless execution of this wonderful programme” – Shiv Menon

“Very well planned, organised and executed, bundles of surprises, so many new friends, so much knowledge sharing…this is very good memory for a life time” – Santosh Bhame

“Congratulations to the entire HPMF family for a very successful event. Everything was just perfect. You have raised the bar for all” – Jairaj Singh

“We had a wonderful three days of knowledge sharing, networking and fun. Thank you for executing a convention of this quality, scale, excellence in terms of content, right mix of knowledge and fun. We raise a toast and salute our soldier Nitin Nagrale for the true dedication and our solidarity” – Sanjay Goyal

Entertainment

Exhibiting their talents, purchase managers celebrated with Bollywood songs on the saxophone, a puppet show and comedy besides multiple band performances. “We thank all the delegates for taking time out to be present in large numbers, our vendors who have supported us wholeheartedly and experts who made the sessions a big success. I also take this opportunity to thank LG for once again partnering with us and making this wonderful event possible,” concluded Nitin Nagrale.

HPMF Awards – Photo Gallery

Mohan Deshpande, chairman HPMF (left) conferring the Living Legend Award on Sundaram R M, Vasantabhavan Hotels India

Mohan Deshpande conferring the second Living Legend Award on Basil Christopher Massey, Duet India Hotels

Vaishali Sinha, director – housekeeping, Meluha the Fern and founder and general secretary of IPHA (left) presenting Special Jury Award to Vijayanand Thantri, head procurement – Intellistay Hotels Mumbai

Giriraj Singhji Lotwara, president, Shree Rajput Sabha, Jaipur (left) presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to Narinder Kapoor,

The EIH Ltd

Best Use of Innovative Technology for Procurement Award given to Ram Vriksh Dwivedi – assistant materials manager, The Lalit Mumbai

Dennie Mathew, chief managing officer – American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute (left) presenting Best Procurement Person of the Year – Female to Shikha Sharma, Retreat Hotel and Convention Centre Mumbai

Ayman Sheet, founder, Foodlinked (right) giving Award for Best Use of Green Initiative as a Team to C Rajendiran & team, Novotel Ibis Sipkot Chennai

Souvagya Mohaptara, executive director – Mayfair Hotels (right) giving Most Innovative Procurement Person of the Year to Hara Prasad Balliarsingh, senior manager, Mayfair Lagoon and Convention, Bhubaneswar

Partha Basu, LG Electronics India – vertical manager – Hospitality & Real Estate, (left) giving Change Maker Award to Teckbahadur Sarke, Sahara Star Hotel Mumbai

Partha Basu presenting the second Change Maker Award to Gary Coutinho, Devyani International Mumbai

Superman of the Year Award was given to Abdul Kareem, purchase manager – The Leela Chennai

Most Innovative Procurement Person of the Year was awarded to Parag Pawar, purchase manager, Royal Orchid Central, Pune

Best Cross Functional Procurement Leader of the Year was awarded to Mahendra Shinde, materials manager, Hotel The Resort – Mumbai

Best Procurement Person of the Year – Male was awarded to Boominathan Panchanathan, commercial manager, Fortune Select Grand, Chennai