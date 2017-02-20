Singapore chef wins the third edition of Young Chef Olympiad

The third edition of Young Chef Olympiad concluded in Kolkata recently with chefs from Singapore, Malaysia and Canada bagging the top three positions. The six-day event tested the chefs on their technical skills, understanding of ingredients and confidence in the kitchen, among various other aspects By Saloni Bhatia

Hosted by the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), Young Chef Olympiad is gradually becoming one of the most awaited international culinary competitions. This year 45 countries competed in three rounds over six days spread across four different cities for The Young Chef Olympiad trophy and prize money of US$ 10,000. The final round was held in Kolkata among top chefs of the industry and the host city judges from Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru and Kolkata. The eminent guest present were principal judge and chief mentor Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, technical judge Chef Ranveer Brar, Chef Abhijit Saha, food critic Karen Anand and Chef Boris Leung of Hong Kong.

Tham Jiajun Mathew of At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy, Singapore won the Young Chef Olympiad. Andrew Ou Kai Peng of Taylors University, Malaysia bagged the first runner up and Selah Schmoll of Canadian Food And Wine Institute, Niagara College, Canada took home the second runner-up trophy. Puja Mishra of IIHM, representing India took home the trophy for best cooked vegetarian dish.

The opening ceremony was held in New Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium to unveil the trophy and welcome the participants. The ceremony was graced by some of the most well-known faces in the international and Indian culinary world. Judges for this competition were Prof David Foskett, Chef Kapoor, Chef Brar, Chef Andreas Muller from Hong Kong, Chef Udo Leick from Dubai, Chef Saha, Chef Andy Varma from the UK, Chef Parvinder Bali, Chef Ajay Chopra and Chef Shaun Kenworthy among others. At the inaugural ceremony, Chef Kapoor, said, “Being a professional chef is a very demanding, high pressure and extremely competitive job. A platform like the Young Chef Olympiad is a great way to showcase one’s talent and stand out amongst scores of others in the field. It also provides a brilliant learning curve because it gives you a great insight on what is going on in the industry. Winning or even just participating can boost the levels of confidence and motivation in a young chef.”

Addressing the media at the inaugural ceremony, Dr Suborno Bose, the chief mentor and CEO of IIHM and the IndiSmart Group, stated, “The Young Chef Olympiad in its third edition is already a quite established global culinary mega event and a brand in itself. This year it’s even more exciting as we have some fantastic new entrant countries like Italy, New Zealand, South Africa, Singapore and all these are great culinary nations.” Talking to Food and Hospitality World, Bose also mentioned that the participants were shown around the cities to showcase the culture and cuisines of India.

Logan Guleff, the 14-year-old winner of MasterChef Junior US 2014, was invited as the chief guest and motivator for the young chefs. He boosted the morale of the contestants and also guided them through the competitions. Guleff who visited India for the first time, shared, “It’s a fantastic event and a great platform for young chefs from so many countries to display their talent. The opportunity to exchange the taste and flavours of different countries is commendable. I only advice the contestants to stay calm and put their best foot forward.” He emphasised on the talent and innovation of the chefs while motivating them to learn from their mistakes.

The first level of competition was held in New Delhi after which two separate teams moved to Pune and Bengaluru respectively. Thereafter, the top 10 contestants from the three rounds battled it out in Kolkata where chefs from Singapore, Malaysia and Canada emerged as winners. The final was a two-hour long challenge where the chefs prepared four portions of four tapas dishes as a selection of appetisers along with four portions of a fish dish as a main course. The contestants were judged on the basis of their culinary skills and techniques, adherence to good health, safety and hygiene practice, working methods, minimal waste, best use of ingredients, professional appearance, attitude, dish presentation, taste and flavour. Commenting on the judging criteria Chef Kenworthy, one of the judges at YCO 2017, said, “The contestants were judged on basic skills, precision in following the recipe, practice and execution, confidence in the kitchen and technique to follow the process and the procedure. YCO is a lot more challenging this year, hence contenders should stick to the game plan and not lose their focus.”

“IIHM is a front-runner in innovation and development of human resource in the Indian hospitality industry. Events like these created by IIHM are truly appreciated globally in times of such turbulence where hospitality and humanness is the call of the hour” added Prof Foskett, chairman of the Jury, Young Chef Olympiad International Council and writer of the Culinary Bible ‘Practical Cookery’.