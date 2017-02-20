Showcasing the art of culinary skills

FHW hosted the Great India Culinary Challenge (GICC) along with the Western India Culinary Association (WICA) at its first exhibition of 2017 in Mumbai. The event witnessed participation of more than 140 chefs from various backgrounds who displayed their love for culinary art By Saloni Bhatia

The 30th edition of FHW exhibition in Mumbai attracted fresh talent at the Great India Culinary Challenge (GICC), the landmark event of the Mumbai edition of FHW, organised with Western India Culinary Association (WICA). The event, spread across the three days of the trade show, witnessed competitions like live cooking, chocolate dressings, themed 3D cakes, plated desserts and plated appetisers. The highlight of the first day was the chocolate showpieces and 3D cakes. Chef Vernon Coelho, president, WICA, stated, “The standards have been rising every year and this year we have seen more enthusiasm and skills among young chefs for a competition. Every year the bar is being raised as this time, we introduced 3D cakes where we witnessed some new creative ideas by the chefs.”

On the other hand, Prashant Sabne, pastry chef, ITC Maratha, said, “Some dessert presentations were extremely well, but the students were judged on portion sizes, taste, texture, feasibility and also convenience of the plate. But I have surely seen a change in the way these young chefs are thinking.” Abhiru Biswas, artisan chocolatier and patissier added that he witnessed immense growth in the participation, starting from the participation of chefs to the presentations they got in.

Celebrity chef Ajay Chopra, who has been judging GICC for the last five years, felt that the standard of talent has been increasing every year. He mentioned, “It is happy moment for chefs to see that the new generation of chefs are not just coming up with random things, but doing their studies to excel in their line of work.”

Rahul Dhavale, executive chef, The Westin Mumbai Garden City, opined, “I think the amount of creativity is really unprecedented at the show this time. Every year the talent at the show is improving and I am glad to see the how the turnout has been increasing with passing time.” Chef Dhavale has been a judge at FHW exhibition for the past three years and continues to show his support for the show.

The three days of live cooking was judged by Nisar Ahmed, corporate chef, Mayfair Hotels and Resorts; Shaleen Gambhir, executive chef, DoubleTree by Hilton, Gurgaon and Rohit Tokhi, executive chef, The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi. The three chefs united on the thought that the exhibition has given a platform for the young chefs to learn new skills.

The evening of the third day saw the recognition of the winners of the three-day GICC. This evening was graced by India’s most renowned celebrity chef, Sanjeev Kapoor. The GICC Awards rewarded winners across all categories of the culinary competition.

Sharing this thoughts at the awards evening, Chef Kapoor, expressed, “Wherever there is reward and recognition, it always serves as a good platform. It gives us the chance to serve better, it gives people the chance to learn and the good thing is that these things are happening now. Earlier, this was not the case. From exposure, learning and growth point of view, such events are very good, because people then tend to push themselves harder. It is always a pleasure to be present among chefs. When we started working as chefs, we used to get1/10th of what we are getting today. With the support of FHW, having organising GICC for years now is a good thing. I would like to salute FHW for having this platform.”

Chef Kapoor also highlighted the present challenges facing the chefs community and the way forward. He added, “To bring out the best in our field, we have to work really hard, through participation in such events and then becoming even better. A competing ground is something that we need to provide to budding chefs; we need to give them exposure. If we have to look at something global, we need to know how to push ourselves. Participation at India level needs to get better, then only we must expand to international level. FHW realised this potential and they started this platform, which is a good beginning for the chefs community. We want to see the day when champions from India will compete on international platforms.”