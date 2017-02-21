Promoting a housekeeper’s creativity

FHW Mumbai 2017 hosted the housekeepers challenge in association with India Professional Housekeeper’s Association. Once again the challenge saw some unique display of talent by the housekeepers who participated in towel origami art and centre piece display By Saloni Bhatia

More than 20 hotels participated in the Professional Housekeeper’s Challenge showcasing some fresh talent at the 30th edition of FHW exhibition. The event saw exceptional towel art displays along with centre piece displays. Vaishali P Sinha, director housekeeper, Meluha the Fern and president, Indian Professional Housekeepers Association (IPHA) stated, “We started this new initiative in Goa and saw wonderful talent at display. The increased participation depicts more interest in challenges that bring forward the creative effort involved in the housekeeping profession. We are happy to associate with FHW once again and promote the profession in a big way.”

The jury judging the competition was Kingshuk Sarkar, executive houskeeper, The Leela; Renuka Vishwas Rao, executive housekeeper, Sahara Star; Alka Sharma, executive housekeeper, India Bulls and Rekha Mehta, executive housekeeper, Mayfair Banquets. The challenges saw participation from hotels like The Lalit, Marine Plaza, Sofitel Mumbai BKC, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, The Taj Mahal Palace, The Park, Hyatt Regency among many others. The participants were judged on their skills, perfection and creativity apart from the uniqueness of the piece. Housekeepers play an important role in decorations in hotels and FHW every year brings forward a platform where they are recognised for their work.

The competitions were followed by a special presentation by IPHA which showcased the association’s increasing worldwide presence. The presentation also talked about the various initiatives by the IPHA and numerous activities they indulge in. Sinha shared, “We are currently present in nine countries and plan to reach 11 by September this year.”