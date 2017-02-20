Mixing innovation and learning

The debut edition of Mixology Championship at Food Hospitality World (FHW) Mumbai 2017, served as a dedicated platform for the showcase of innovation in bartending and mixology art from across the country By Mohit Rathod

The 30th edition of Food Hospitality World (FHW) Mumbai saw the debut of Mixology Championship in Mumbai, an initiative which witnessed working and aspiring bartenders showcasing their mixology and bartending talent. Mixology Championship was held for the first time in the history of FHW, at its Bengaluru edition last year followed by Goa, and has now been extended to the Mumbai edition as well.

The Mixology Championship attracted a total of 27 participants from across the country who presented their crafted cocktails and mocktails to the jury, which comprised of eminent mixologist Shatbhi Basu; Zac Abbott, head mixologist, Masala Bar; and Yogendra Negi, director – operations, DLF.

–

–

The event format required participants to make one cocktail drink and and one mocktail within a time frame of seven minutes, while also explaining details about their preparations. The jury marked particpants on various factors such as time, innovation, taste among more.

Speaking about the performance of participants, Basu said, “The participants were all very enthusiastic even though there was a certain amount of nervousness. Some did think out of the box and created interesting combinations. They have a lot to learn still, but I’m sure they will get only better with practice and direction. I think every platform allows bartenders to challenge themselves thereby pushing them to excel. It also allows them to interact with their peers and seniors, learning new things and understanding where they went wrong. I like to show them the way, give constructive criticism which will help them to grow and evolve into better bartenders. It also opens up their minds to learning. That’s the key to everything finally.”

–

–

The championship also served the purpose of providing a dedicated platform for mixology art, which has been lacking in the F&B industry.

Basu further added, “The art and science of mixology has opened up dramatically with the young professionals focusing on understanding techniques, being current with the rest of the world and coming together as a community. They discuss, share, and support each other. Their exposure to international mixologists and veterans from across the world, thanks to the competitions and master classes by the multinational brands, has made a huge difference to how they see themselves in this space. From timid bartenders with very low self esteem, this education and exposure has turned them into self assured individuals who aspire to be the best and work towards it. It can only get better.”

–

Sharing Basu’s opinion, Negi also asserted that mixology is different from other professions. He commented, “Much like chefs, mixologists require a lot of creation and innovation. These days I am seeing people using various ingredients, such as herbs and spices, and making unique drinks. The participants had a lot of passion, energy and enthusiasm which is very important. The rest can be fine-tuned with training and proper understanding of ingredients.”