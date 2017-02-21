FHW Mumbai 2017 conducted two live workshops in association with DialABaker.com, an online platform for home bakers. The workshops on ‘Making beautiful figurines’ by Dr Gauri Kekre and ‘Food styling and photography’ by Chef Nitin Tandon provided an afternoon of learning and networking for an ethusiastic audience of home bakers, who participated at FHW Mumbai for the very first time. While making the presentation on how food should be styled and presented, Chef Tandon shared,”Like clothes, food also needs to be designed. Food is changing form and shape and we are also seeing new colours.” He advised, “Don’t make it too complex, keep it simple. Think out of the box – simple thoughts, simple presentation.”

