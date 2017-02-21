GST decoded

A special training session on the widely discussed GST, at FHW Mumbai 2017, simplified GST and its various facets concerning the restaurant sector By Mohit Rathod

With Goods and Services Tax (GST) being talk of the hour across all sectors, the 30th edition of Food Hospitality World (FHW) Mumbai offered to the hospitality industry an insightful training session on GST. Organised by FHW, in association with National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), the training session titled ‘Decoding GST for the Restaurant Industry’ simplified GST for industry stakeholders through detailed analysis on various points such as its feasability, positive and negative effects, challenges, solutions and more.

Biren Vyas

The training session was conducted by assurance, tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton India. Representatives from Grant Thornton India included its director, Biren Vyas; associate director, Ashish Athavale; and partner, Dhanraj Bhagat, who explained different aspects of GST and their implications on the restaurant sector through a presentation. The session was well attended by a large number of exhibitors and visitors including professionals from the industry.

Unravelling the basics

Ashish Athavale

The session kicked off with the basics of GST and its introduction. An indirect tax system which entails subsuming all indirect taxes into one GST, it will help in doing away with dual levy of service tax and VAT for the F&B sector. GST will do away with the existing cost inefficient tax structure, thereby enabling F&B sector to focus on business growth. Technology support from government is also expected to result in ease in doing business. Upon proper implementation of GST, it is expected to result in reduction of overall tax on goods and services in the long run, while impoving GDP and business growth.

Dhanraj Bhagat

Vyas said, “One of the key discussions these days is GST. There are more than 18 indirect taxes today and if GST comes alive, it will be very helpful. GST has been introduced in more than 100 countries with multiple rates. One of its impact on the industry is that credit mechanisms will become robust. It will be positive for 16-17 sectors out of 24 in India. Initially it will be quite challenging, but compliance and documentation will be simplified. It will also help to minimise classification issues, however, classification rates are not yet disclosed.”

The session also highlighted the challenges under present tax structure and how GST promises to eliminate or ease them. The presentation identified multiple level taxes, frequent changes in tax laws, compliances and documentation, multiple registrations and rate disputes as current challenges.

One of the concerns raised by companies is the implementation of GST within a short period, and the industry is not presently equipped with the required mechanisms to switch to GST within this short notification. Commenting on this, Vyas said, “It took 17 years for the formation of GST, but implementation is expected at short notice. We should get sufficient time to implement GST, in order to make it more effective.”

The presentation also identified several challenges for the restaurant sector under GST regime. These include applicability of rates and taxes on food/ alcohol/ aerated drinks when supplied to customers, applicability of GST rate on take-away food, applicability of rate on packaged food supplied by restaurants, TCS/ TDS in case restaurants provide delivery of food through e-commerce and aggregators, reversal of input tax credit on services/inputs by restaurants having bar area, applicability of tax on tips / service charge levied by restaurants, and applicability of tax on restaurants located in SEZ or EOU.

“GST is not just a change in tax; it impacts each facet of business operations. GST is an approach. Compliance of all departments of an organisation is required,” added Vyas.

General business impact

On vendors:

Transition into GST may cause re-negotiation of all vendor contracts

Vendor and company’s tax position should reconcile to optimise GST benefits for both

Vendor’s place of supply may be key to accumulation or efficient management of GST credits.

On companies:

Need to balance own benefits, vendor’s benefits and those of customer’s

If output is exempted, input tax cost would increase,

affecting the profitability of contract and vice-versa

affecting the profitability of contract and vice-versa Concept of centralised registration could be done away with.

On customers:

GST, if available as full credits, would be beneficial in customers’ hand

Impact of GST non-creditable taxes likely to reduce margins

Potential high rate of GST likely to impact tax inclusive price with government customers.

The way forward

Suggesting strategies for smooth transition to GST regime and proper implementation, the session put forward four main steps – broad impact assessment, scenario analysis, implementation assistance, and transition management – which are also services offered by consulting firms. Vyas also briefly explained each step and put crucial emphasis on them, for hassle-free transition and implementation.