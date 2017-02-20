Visitor Quotes

Food Hospitality World Mumbai – 2017 A Review

“When we started working as chefs, we used to get 1/10th of what we are getting today. With the support of FHW, having organising GICC for years now is a good thing. I would like to salute FHW for having this platform. If we have to look at something global, we need to know how to push ourselves. Participation at India level needs to get better, then only we must expand to international level. FHW realised this potential and they started this platform, which is a good beginning for the chefs community. We want to see the day when culinary champions from India will compete on international platforms.”

– Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

“Exhibitions such as FHW have really made a lot difference to the industry. We learn a lot from this trade show, which is a win-win situation for everyone. Every year FHW is becoming better. The future is good for the industry.”

– Chef Manjit Singh Gill, Corporate Chef, ITC Hotels

“The last five years have witnessed multi-fold growth in international hospitality, and events like this make us aware of the latest trends and provide a great platform to network.”

– Neerav Panchamia, President, Poona Hoteliers Association

“We have been associated with FHW since 2011 and it has helped the purchase community in a great way.”

– Mohan Deshpande, Chairman, Hospitality Purchasing Managers’ Forum (HPMF)

“The learning from this platform is immeasurable. The role of chefs has become very important these days and FHW is a boon for them.”

– Chef Vernon Coelho, President, Western India Culinary Association (WICA)

“FHW is of great help to our members. We have many great products over here.”

– Dilip Datwani, President, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India

“I thank the FHW team for presenting us with the honour. Platforms like these motivate us to do better.”

– Shishir Rane, Head, brand innovation and product development, Massive Restaurants

“I thank the team of FHW for their recognition. The exhibition is surely a great platform to connect with the vendors and I can see many here already work with our team. I am happy to be a part of the platform.”

– Saurabh Saxena, CEO, Holachef

“FHW has given us the platform to come together as purchase managers and discuss our future apart from introducing us to the new vendors in hospitality.”

– Vijayanand Thantri, Head, procurement, Intellistay Hotels

“It is a great platform to exhibit the new products and for us – chefs – to get to know about the new trends in the market. I can see the GICC is helping the young talent to come out and learn new skills.”

– Mayan Kulshreshtha, Executive Chef, ITC Maratha

“If I compare the exhibition to last five years, the level of growth that I have seen is exceptional. This year I witnessed some big brands come in with their custom-made products which was never seen earlier.”

– Chef Ajay Chopra, Celebrity Chef

“I have been associated with FHW since 2000 and I have seen it grow year-after-year.”

– S P Jain, Chairman, Pride Group of Hotels

“Platforms like this encourage innovation in the hospitality industry.”

– Suhail Kannampilly, Vice President – operations, Concept Hospitality

“This was the first time we participated in FHW and we found it a good platform. We received enquiries and we got the exact buyers we were looking for.”

– Bhavik Vasa, Baking Equipments

“It is a very good and useful platform. We get to interact with so many people from the industry. A lot of people wanting to start their own venture in the industry look forward to this platform to formalise their business plans.”

– Sandeep Shah, Proprietor, Shreeji International

“We have received fantastic response at FHW Mumbai this year. We received leads, which later turns into business. This is an ideal platform. A lot of interactions happen with hoteliers, purchase managers, chefs and other professsionals.”

– Nilabja Kumar Dey, Business head – food service division, Prabhat Group of Industries

“The trade show was a really good industry platform alongside showcasing of new technologies and developments. This is an excellent initiative. Our experience has been good and we are pleased with the response.”

– Peter NM Wennekes, President and CEO, CINET Professional Textile Care

“We participated with FHW for the first time and I find this platform very interesting. I had good interactions with people.”

– Walter ten Hagen, Commercial Director, Landuwasco BV

“We are a Spanish company and had come to FHW in search of distributors for our products, and we have received good response here.”

– Fara Catherine Khong, Espora Exportaciones SL

“We have received good response for our business.”

– Ramamurthi, Manager, iTradeIMEX

It is a very good platform from both, exhibitor’s and buyer’s point of view. Everyone comes under a single roof, a lot of interactions happen, they find the right people, so it’s a good thing. It’s like a teamwork for the benefit of the industry. Response to our products has been very good. We got good leads and also strengthened relations with existing customers.

– Rahul Bhatia, Director, PHR Consultant and Management

“It is a very good platform for newcomers as well as for those previously associated.”

– Masood Rajapkar, Owner, Micro Engineers

“This is a brilliant effort bringing industry stakeholders together. We have also received good enquiries for our product. This is a brilliant platform for interactions with business partners, clients and for showcasing products.”

– Rakesh Gupta, Managing Director, Canadian Agro India

“We have been associated with FHW for a very long time and haven’t had any complaints. We received a good response here.”

– Ashok Narula, Rajj Tandoor Corporation

“It is a pretty good exhibition. We were looking for B2B visitors, but received a good response from B2C visitors too, which is actually good, because I can see the demand for my products in Mumbai market.”

– Swamy Salunkhe, Sales Executive, Bora Agro Foods

“This was the second time we participcated in FHW Mumbai. The response from customers has been super amazing. We have recorded business conversions of 90 per cent. Alongside selling the products directly to customers, we have also received various business enquiries.”

– Gaurav Takrani, CEO, Tux Foods