FHW 2017 Mumbai: The best of business

The year’s first Food Hospitality World (FHW) exhibition concluded successfully in Mumbai, recording participation in large numbers from both exhibitors and visitors. The three-day event featured various programmes highlighting the skills and knowledge of the industry professionals and also honoured some special brands

India’s truly international food and hospitality tradeshow for the HoReCa industry, Food Hospitality World (FHW) witnessed 250 exhibitors participating in the 30th edition. Organised from January 19-21,2017 at BKC, Mumbai, FHW brought leading global players to showcase their latest products and innovations and industry leaders to converge, interact and source their annual requirements.

The 30th edition FHW was inaugurated by an esteemed panel of eminent guests which included Shaina NC, BJP spokesperson, Maharashtra; Chef Manjit Singh Gill, corporate chef, ITC Hotels; Chef Vernon Coelho, president, Western India Culinary Association; Dilip C Datwani, president, Hotel and Restaurants Association of Western India; Mohan Deshpande, chairman, Hospitality Purchase Managers Forum (HPMF) and Neerav Panchamia, president, Poona Hoteliers Association (PHA).

Shaina NC said, “I am happy to witness such a wonderful platform for the hospitality industry. Being a foodie, I am very interested in the growth that this industry has seen and to be part of such platforms that are truly international in standard. I am sure this industry will see exponential growth in the near future.”

Chef Manjit Singh Gill

At the inaugural, Chef Manjit Singh Gill, stated, “I have been in the industry since 1974 and feel honoured to be part of FHW’s 30th exhibition. The industry has only seen growth in the past years and these shows play a great role in introducing us to new trends. We in the kitchens are grateful for such platforms which make our work easier.”

Dilip C Datwani

Datwani wished the team a fruitful event and said, “FHW has become huge and is promoting healthy competition among industry professionals. We can see for ourselves and choose from the various vendors present at the venue.” Panchamia, added that the hospitality industry has seen marked growth but there is a constant need to upgrade. “Platforms like these give us the opportunity to connect and I can see an interesting lineup of events for the next three days,” he mentioned.

Chef Vernon Coelho

The first day unfolded with events like CEO Speak with Retail Association of India (RAI), National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) training session, FHW Business Excellence Honours along with some special sessions in food styling and photography. The live cooking, chocolate showpieces and 3D cakes competitions were held as part of the Great Indian Culinary Challenge (GICC) on the same day.

Mohan Deshpande

The second day started with a knowledge enlightening session of Hospitality Think Tank with the presence of 12 general managers from Mumbai and Pune. This was followed by the Power of Purchase panel discussion on the future of hospitality purchase professionals. The last session of the day was a discussion on creating the wow factor in housekeeping services. The sessions were well received as a large audience gathered to hear the panelists. Among the competitions, the day witnessed plated desserts and live cooking in GICC along with centre piece display and towel art competitions in the Professional Housekeeper’s Challenge.

A major development this year was a dedicated CINET Laundry Pavilion. At the corresponding conference, a number of keynote speakers presented the developments and technologies in the Professional Textile Care (PTC) industry, specifically in India.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

The last day was eventful with the Mixology Championship and GICC Awards. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor visited the exhibition as the chief guest to present the awards. Applauding the efforts of the FHW team, he stated, “I would like to salute FHW for having this platform. If we have to look at something global, we need to know how to push ourselves. Participation at India level needs to get better, then only we must expand to international level. FHW realised this potential and they started this platform, which is a good beginning for the chefs community.”

Neerav Panchamia

Organised by India’s leading media house The Indian Express and Hannover Milano Fairs India (subsidiary of two of the world’s biggest tradeshow organisers – Deutsche Messe, Germany and Fiera Milano, Italy), FHW is one of the most visited platforms for trade and consumers in food, beverage and hospitality industry in the country.