FHW honours excellence in business

FHW organised for the very first time the Business Excellence Honours to felicitate those individuals and brands who have made a mark in the industry – from industry stalwarts to innovative startups, all those who are creating milestones in the dynamic world of food and hospitality in India By Saloni Bhatia

In celebration of the 30th edition of Food Hospitality World, FHW hosted an evening to honour those individuals and organisations who have been pathbreakers in the industry.

The first honour was for an industry leader and visionary who has been a source of inspiration to many hospitality professionals. Anil Madhok, executive chairman, Sarovar Hotels was conferred with the FHW Lifetime Achievement Honour. “After a journey of 51 years, I am grateful for this honour,” said Madhok.

Anil Madhok

Suhail Kannampilly

SP Jain, managing director, Pride Group of Hotels was conferred with the FHW Business Excellence Honour for Indian Hotel Brand. Jain dedicated it to his staff members. Fondly remembering his association with FHW, he said, “I compliment the team for honouring an Indian brand as we are doing better in terms of services.”

Anshu Sarin, chief executive officer, Key Hotels was conferred with the FHW Business Excellence Honour – Woman in Hospitality. She received it on behalf of her team and thanked them for its support. This was followed by FHW Business Excellence Honour – Young Turk to Suhail Kannampilly, senior vice president, operations, Concept Hospitality. Receiving the plaque from his father and industry veteran Param Kannampilly, he said, “Honours like these encourage us to innovate more. I thank my father and the team. Currently, standing at 40 hotels with 20 more in the pipeline, as the second largest management chain of hotels, I see us growing day by day.”

S P Jain

Anshu Sarin

deGustibus

Booking.com was given FHW Business Excellence Honour – Hotel Booking Website. Receiving the honour on behalf of the organisation, Anuja Bhosle, connectivity account manager, Booking.com said, “We had specially tweaked the product for the India market and are happy to see the response we have received so far.”

Anurag Katriar, executive director and CEO, deGustibus Hospitality was there to receive the FHW Business Excellence Honour – Restaurant Chain. He mentioned, “Appreciation is a big motivation for my team and I thank all 1200 employees for their great effort.”

Massive Restaurants was given the FHW Business Excellence Honour – Innovative F&B Brand. Accepting it Shishir Rane, head – brand innovation and product development, Massive Restaurants said, “This honour goes out to the hard work and innovation of our team. Our motivator Zorawar Kalra, always tells us that ‘hospitality is to think outside the box yet be inside the box’ and we follow this rule at Massive Restaurants.”

Mirchi & Mime

Swiggy

Holachef

Massive Restaurants

Swiggy received the FHW Business Excellence Honour – Food Delivery. Receiving it, Anirudh Vijayaraghavan, business head, Swiggy, mentioned, “We are passionate about our business which has led to an incredible journey spread across two years. We thank FHW for this recognition.”

The recipient of FHW Business Excellence Honour – Food App was Holachef. Thanking the FHW team, Saurabh Saxena, CEO, Holachef explained the concept of his company and said, “We provide healthy food as good health is a result of healthy eating. Over the last two years people have replaced their home kitchen with Holachef.” The last honour of the evening was presented to Mirchi and Mime, a Powai-based restaurant that employs differently-abled wait staff. Receiving the FHW Business Excellence Honour – CSR, Prashant Issar and Anuj Shah, owners of the restaurant stated that their concept was to start a chain of restaurants and hire people based on integrity and commitment.