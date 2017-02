Introduced for the first time in the history of FHW, the unique Best Stalls Awards recognised innovation in stall design, products and more, among the exhibitors at FHW Mumbai 2017. The jury for the awards included Nicholas Dumbell, GM, Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel; Vineet Mishra, GM, JW Marriott Pune; Santanu Guha Roy, GM, Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Alibaug; and Kapil Kapoor, GM, Waterstones Hotel, Mumbai.

Winners

Most Innovative Stall Design Award: Cello Industries

Best Stall Design Award: Wilmax India

Best Product Innovation Award – Technology: Blue Star

Best Product Innovation Award – F&B: Unnilever Food Solutions

Best Customer PR Award: DaVinci Gourmet

