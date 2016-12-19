A holistic experience

Set on the banks of river Ganga, Hotel Ganga Sadan offers a unique hospitality experience with its private ghat, modern room facilities and close proximity to the to major attractions in Haridwar. The hotel will be opening a spa and activity area in the coming year, adding to the in-house facilities for guests By Saloni Bhatia

As a 39-room upscale boutique property in Haridwar, Hotel Ganga Sadan stands out due to its unique location. Designated for both business and leisure travellers, the property enjoys beautiful views of the Ganges flowing through the city. The hotel, which is surrounded by old Havelis of the region, has made the best use of space by offering deluxe rooms, lounge area and rooftop restaurant. It is one of the only hotels in the area with a private ghat.

The hotel’s prime location places it within a few kms from Har Ki Pauri, the main tourist attraction in Haridwar and tourist spots like Rajaji National Park, Chandi Devi and Mansa Devi. One can take a dip in the holy waters at the private ghat, enjoy board games in the lounge area overlooking the Ganges, practice Yoga on the rooftop during the sunrise or witness the evening aarti at the hotel. The rooftop restaurant, overlooking the beautiful Ganges, offers vegetarian meals, a mix of Indian as well as international dishes. More facilities like the activity area and spa are soon to be added in the coming year, making it an ideal location for a peaceful getaway.

Speaking about the upcoming facilities, Rakesh Lamba, CEO, Omega Consultants, the official representation company for the hotel, says, “Next year we will be launching a spa for traditional Kerala therapies. We are already about to finalise a Kerala-based spa facilitator who will overlook the process. The open area next to the rooftop restaurant will also be transformed into an adventure activity zone for kids. Apart from offering various arrangements to see nearby tourist attractions, the hotel will be a destination within itself, with various activities for the guests to indulge in.”

The 39 rooms are distributed as Ganga facing rooms, deluxe rooms, family suite, Ganga suite and the presidential suite. The Ganga facing rooms are further divided into the ones with balcony. The presidential suite, overlooking the Ganga, is well equipped with two rooms and a modern kitchen. The living area can also serve as a meeting room when required. The Ganga suite is situated on the ground floor with direct access to the private ghat. The rooms are well furnished with a warm ambience to enjoy a stay.

The hotel further offers a variety of adventure activities, organises spiritual tours including a visit to Har Ki Pauri, sightseeing and conducts ySoga and photography workshops regularly. The nearby excursions to Rajaji National Park and Rishikesh can be added to an itinerary for families staying at the hotel. Lamba informs, “Some families only come as a part of their pilgrimage journey, while others are looking to explore the area. Therefore, we also arrange safaris or tours according to the preference of the visitor.”

Haridwar is generally seen as a pilgrimage destination, but the property enables one to experience the destination beyond its contemporary image. Omega Hospitality will raise the standards of service through Ganga Sadan where people can not only enjoy within the hotel, but also get to explore the adventurous offerings of the destination.