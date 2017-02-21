A ‘fresh’ focus on food retail

A momentous development at FHW Mumbai 2017 was the very first FHW CEO Speak with the Retailers Association of India (RAI), which saw the heads of leading food retail groups put forth their views on the challenges and opportunities in the industry By Sudipta Dev

Anil Talreja

A key highlight of Day 1 at FHW Mumbai 2017 was the FHW CEO Speak panel discussion with Retailers Association of India (RAI) on ‘Food retail in India: Opportunities, challenges and trends’. FHW’s very first engagement with RAI turned out to be an insightful discussion which focused on many pertinent issues in the retail sector. Moderated by Anil Talreja, partner, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, the panel members included Anuj Goyal, director, Brijwasi Sweets India; Sadashiv Nayak, CEO, Big Bazaar; K Radhakrishnan, co-founder, Grocermax; and Ramesh Menon, CEO, HyperCITY Retail (India).

K Radhakrishnan

Food retail industry in India comprises both online and physical stores (Big Bazaar, HyperCITY, mom-and-pop shops). It is a largely fragmented industry in the country, which also happens to be one of its primary challenges. According to Radhakrishnan, the problem remains aggregation of demand. Pointing out that there are challenges of offline retail also, like the MRP, he stated, “There is lack of growth in offline, I feel that online retail compliments offline.”

Many challenges

Sadashiv Nayak

With 90 per cent of retail in India being through mom-and-pop shops, individually it is not a competition for the big brands but an aggregator is a competition. Nayak averred that to stay differentiated, modern trade allows limited experiments, grooming a new thing, making it acceptable to people which later percolates down to the mom-and-pop shops. “Modern trade makes sure that younger and affluent consumers get branded products that they desire. Mom-and-pop shops and modern trade do not compete.”

Anuj Goyal

Goyal conceded that as an entrepreneur, modern trade allows his company to grow, reaching out to a bigger audience. In 2004, Brijwasi products were introduced in a Powai supermarket for the first time, and 13 years later, according to Goyal, the going is still strong. “Similarly Big Bazzar, D-Mart, Reliance Fresh, have got all the mithaiwalas reach out to a larger base of consumers. Likewise, the online segment is about convenience. I am planning to invest in an e-commerce website in six months and giving myself the target of growing 100 per cent year-on-year,” mentioned Goyal.

Ramesh Menon

For retailers, escalating price of real estate will continue to be a challenge, but as Menon pointed out, it is a factor that they build into the business. “The main challenge for us is converting traditional Indian products into packaged products and introducing new products,” he stated, adding that a higher margin is also needed.

Fresh produce

The key driver of food retail business in the future is expected to be fresh produce. Menon felt that the courage to sell fresh is lacking. Nayak agreed that there is lack of leadership ideas to package fresh products. “As an industry we need to focus on it. This is the biggest opportunity,” he asserted.

Radhakrishnan, who was part of a committee for getting farm produce better price, mentioned, “More farmers do subsistence farming. There are millions of farmers and more than a billion consumers and never the twain shall meet. The biggest villain is wastage, and government policy is going nowhere.” He believes that every city should have special zones for retail.

The GST imbroglio

On the question of GST, Nayak affirmed that his company sees it positively and wants to educate the large eco system, including vendors and mom and pop shops. “We are taking it extremely positively, but how do we cascade it to the vendors. For GST, ERP is a big challenge like what happened in Malaysia,” he added. Menon also averred that there is no problem with stock for GST as they work with 15 days stock. According to Radhakrishnan, the problem will be for the 14 million mom-and-pop stores as they have to start producing bills and file taxes.

Considering that with the advent of GST the consumer expects prices to drop, so it is interesting to understand the perspective of the leading food retailers.

“Our effort is to source cheap and sell cheap. GST will even out money in the value chain. MRP system has caused retail to shape in a particular manner. We know food retail is not profitable so we have focused on non-food. There are many more areas that the retail sector needs to invest in. The younger and richer client wants many more benefits through shopping,” said Nayak, who sees GST as an encouragement and a motivation.

Dealing with demonetisation

The impact of demonetisation on organised retail has not been drastic. Nayak pointed out that in certain markets they have got new customers. For an online player like Radhakrishnan demonetisation has been good news as it has led to a paradigm shift in payment. “It is a postive impact more in the way of how the customer is dealing with money,” he affirmed.

Conceding that from November 9, 2016 to the month end demonetisation took some toll on his business, Goyal informed that December was encouraging. “My online sales and credit card sales have increased,” he shared.