Train to empower

V Resorts has skilled and trained 1000 locals in hospitality at its centralised training and recreation centre in Delhi

As part of V Resorts’ sustainability initiative that aims at developing destinations, across India, through tourism, V Resorts hires locals from villages around its resort. The idea is to equip them, skill them and empower them, a big ripple effect of this initiative is reverse migration. V Resorts’ Training and Recreation Centre in Mandi in Delhi is an exclusive space where this training is imparted.

The company has already skilled thousands; after they are inducted, they are trained, then sent back to the chain’s 55+ properties across 13 states to put the best practices in place. Training is an integral aspect of the corporate philosophy. Through equipping the locals in hospitality, the company is able to provide travellers consistent experiences. Today, the traveller in India is spoilt for choice when it comes to travel and hospitality, but the on-the-ground reality is different. They often face a disconnect with what is promised and finally offered.

V Resorts bridges this gap. The company’s training vertical is headed by Ajai Singh who has over 27 years of experience in operations and training with companies such as Escorts and Reliance. He, along with the operations head, Anil Singh, also armed with 26 years of hospitality experience in companies such as Mahindra, spearhead these initiatives at the training centre. The chief technology officer, Anurag Dixit with 17 years experience with companies such as Afaqs, is in-charge of training the resort staff in technology, a very intrinsic part of the V Resorts’ experience. The company also has on-board consultants with expertise in hospitality who regularly train staff in F&B, front office and housekeeping.