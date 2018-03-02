People on the move

New roles for the industry’s movers and shakers

Puratos Food

Puratos Food, the subsidiary of the Puratos international group announced the appointment of Ashish Seth as its new managing director. He has taken over the current position from Dhiren Kanwar who has stepped down from his role. A seasoned professional, Seth has over 15 years of pivotal experience in the F&B industry. He holds a B Tech (Dairy Technology) degree from NDRI, Karnal and an executive post graduate diploma in International Business Management from IIFT, New Delhi. Seth joined Puratos India in 2008 as the operations manager before taking over as the operations director of Asia Pacific/ Middle East/ Africa (APMEA) region in 2016.

The Westin Gurgaon

The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi, has appointed Chef Emiliano Di Stefano as the Italian Chef de Cuisine at Prego, the Italian Restaurant at The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi. With over 13 years of experience Chef Emiliano brings with him a rich understanding of authentic Italian cuisine. Amongst the many eminent hotels and restaurants where Chef Emiliano has pioneered the art of Italian cookery, The Venice Hotel in China, The Intercontinental Hotel in Muscat and The Hotel Executive in Italy are the prominent ones. He is passionate about creating unique flavours that cater to distinctive palettes. Chef Emiliano has also served as a successful pastry and sous chef at international hotels.

Four Points By Sheraton Hotel & Serviced Apartments, Pune

Sanjay Keswani has been appointed as general manager at Four Points By Sheraton Hotel & Serviced Apartments, Pune. Keswani will be spearheading various specialised functions of the hotel and will be responsible for steering the management team. Prior to his present role, Keswani occupied the position of general manager at Holiday Inn New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida. He orchestrated the growth of the property, which received many accolades under

his ambit. He is a seasoned hotelier with an experience that spans over three decades.

Double Tree by Hilton

Double Tree by Hilton announced the appointment of Aditya Shamsher Malla as the general manager at its Pune hotel. An industry veteran with more than two decades in the business, Malla has been a part of some of the best global brands such as Marriott, Hyatt, Oberoi Hotels and Resorts, Starwood Hotels and Resorts, Shangri La International and Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces. In his new role as the general manager, he will be responsible for curating strategic initiatives that will lead the hotel to continue it’s guest focused approach and consolidate its leadership position. Malla will focus his efforts to deliver year-on- year growth, focus on staff engagement activities and spearhead corporate social activities.

The Gordon House Hotel

Saurabh Kadam has been appointed as the head of operations for The Gordon House Hotel by Mars Enterprises at Colaba, Mumbai. He has started his journey in the hospitality industry with The Leela and went on to gain global experience with brands like IHG. In his current role, Kadam will manage the operations and will be responsible for the profitability, guest experience and strategic initiatives for the hotel. He prides himself in developing teams through personalised people development and succession planning, which reflects his leadership skills.

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway has appointed mixologist/ flair bartending specialist Keegan Smith. An enthusiast and a driven individual, Smith brings in a wealth of knowledge and experience of 16 years with him to the hotel. He has spent the last eight years specialising in spirits and mixology, further honing his knowledge and expertise. He will be entrusted to curate exclusive cocktails and mocktails at the newly opened restaurant Alfresco by Bene and to join the elite team at High Ultra Lounge.

Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan

Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan announced the appointment of Aditi Das as the hotel’s new human resources manager. Prior to this, Das was working at Trident Jaipur, Jaipur Marriott Hotel, Ibis Jaipur (AccorHotels Group) and Ibis Gurugram (AccorHotels Group). The quick succession in her career demonstrates her leadership and efficient management in all aspects of the hotel’s operations. Her generalist role of human resource manager in Courtyard by Mariott Pune Chakan includes recruitment, compensation and benefit, performance management, employee engagement, etc.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bengaluru

The newly opened Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bengaluru welcomed Varun Kamra as the director of sales and marketing. With an experience of over 14 years in the hospitality industry, Kamra has worked with brands like The Park, Hilton, Blooms hotel and InterContinental Hotels Group. At Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bengaluru Racecourse, his role would be to ensure smooth operations of revenue, sales and marketing. His responsibilities will involve leading & motivating the team to achieve the sales targets for the property along with being actively involved in strategising and planning of marketing initiatives.

Le Meridien Goa Calangute

Saurabh Bhatnagar has been appointed as the director Food & Beverage at Le Meridien Goa, Calangute. Having over 14 years of hospitality experience, he has worked in leisure destination in India as well as overseas. Bhatnagar has expansive knowledge and expertise in creating F&B concepts as well as creating successful restaurants.

Soumodeep Bhattacharya has recently been appointed as the director of sales and marketing at Le Meridien Goa, Calangute. Prior to this assignment, he was the director of sales and marketing at Hyatt Place Goa. In his current role, he will be responsible for sales operations, positioning of the hotel, driving revenue and cost efficiency and stakeholder management.

Nishesh Seth was recently appointed as executive chef of Le Meridien Goa, Calangute. He brings with him over 12 years of culinary experience & expertise in managing culinary operations in both leisure and city hotels. His work has taken him across many regions in India including New Delhi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Gwalior, Mumbai, Srinagar, Bengaluru and now in Goa.