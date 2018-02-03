People on the move

New roles for the industry’s movers and shakers

The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

The Westin in Rajarhat appointed Suman Julka as the director of Sales and Marketing expert. She began her career with hotels in 1999 as a Guest Service Officer at Grand Hyatt Delhi, after completing her Graduation in English from University of Delhi. Over the years, she’s worked at Hyatt Regency Kathmandu, Hyatt Regency Delhi, Hotel Soul Vacation, Goa, The Grand New Delhi, The Westin Gurgaon, Hyatt Regency Gurgaon.

Ravish Ranjan Mishra has been appointed as the executive sous chef. After having completed his graduation from IHM Hyderabad, he joined the prestigious WMI (ITC’s Management Training Program) as a management trainee. He has additionally obtained a degree in Human Resource Management from Sikkim University. Chef Ravish has worked for pioneer brands of the industry, such as ITC Ltd., The Lalit and Carnival Cruise Lines.

Payal Singh has been appointed as assistant director of Food and Beverage. Trained at the prestigious Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development, Singh has specialised in Food and Beverage. Having worked with the Oberoi Group of Hotels for 11 years, she brings her expertise in hotel operations to The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat.

Hyatt Regency, Delhi

Hyatt Regency Delhi is pleased to announce the appointment of Mohit Kanwal as director of Sales and Marketing effective 25th December’17. He brings more than 18 years of experience in the industry, which gives him an in-depth and holistic understanding of the hospitality business in the country. Kanwal completed his post-graduation in marketing from SIES University Mumbai in 2004. Thereafter, he started his career with The Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi as hotel operations management trainee, after which he joined The Oberoi and Trident Nariman point in Mumbai as a sales executive in 2004.

The Westin Gurgaon

The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi has appointed Anoop Pandey as the resident manager. In his new role, Pandey is responsible for developing business plans and implementing new ideas in order to improve guest satisfaction and profitability. He oversees the daily rooms operations encompassing front office, housekeeping, SPA, and food & beverage. With an experience of more than 11 years in hospitality, Pandey is a seasoned professional with recognition such as ‘Front Office Manager of the Year’ by Hotelier India in 2012 and ‘Rooms Leader of the Year’ by Starwood Regional Vice President (RVP) Award in 2013 to his name.

W Goa

W Goa recently announced the promotion of Tanveer Kwatra as the new executive assistant manager – B&F. In his new role, Kwatra will spearhead the culinary and food & beverage operations as well as leverage and enhance the ongoing and future opportunities for W Goa. He has been a part of W Goa since its opening in 2016, when he started as the Director of Cuisine. With his leadership, the B&F scene at W Goa has become the hottest and trendiest. His expertise shine at the hotel’s stunning restaurants that offer best in class service and modern interpretations of international favorites.

Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan

The Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan is pleased to announce that Amit Kumar has been appointed as the hotel’s new general manager. Prior to this, he was serving as the general manager for Courtyard by Marriott Raipur. After beginning his career in 2000 at the Grand Hyatt, Delhi, he joined J.W. Marriott Mumbai as a part of the pre-opening team in November 2001 as an F&B Team Leader and within a span of 3 years, he became the Assistant Banquet Manager. This quick succession in his career demonstrates his leadership and efficient management in all aspects of the hotel’s operations.

RedDoorz

RedDoorz, an online budget hotel booking platform, announced two key appointments joining the ranks of its board – Bhanu Chopra, as independent director; and Philip Wolf as board advisor. With a strong presence in Indonesia, the brand has grown its footprints over the past 18 months and currently operates in close to 10 cities in the country with expansion into nine more cities in the next twelve months. Chopra, widely recognised as one of South Asia’s thought leaders in the travel and hospitality software-as-a-service industry, founded RateGain in 2004. As its CEO, he is responsible for spearheading overall business strategy and leads the innovation efforts in the hospitality space.

Sarovar Hotels & Resorts

Sarovar Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Surajit Chatterjee as general manager of Park Plaza Ludhiana. A passionate hotelier with over 20 years of experience in hospitality, Chatterjee brings with him a hands-on experience in operation management, inventory management, quality- customer relationship management, team management & preopening hotels. Prior to joining Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, he had worked with Accor Hotels as the operations manager of Lavasa International Convention Centre while also overlooking the operations at Mercure Lavasa Hotel.

Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield

Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield is pleased to announce the appointment of Sushma Khichar as Director of Operations. Khichar brings with her over twelve years of rich experience in the hospitality industry. She has worked at The Oberoi, Mumbai, The ITC Grand Maratha and Sheraton Tower, Mumbai, The Renaissance Mumbai Hotel & Convention Centre, Courtyard by Marriott, Mumbai and JW Marriott Chandigarh.