People on the move

New roles for the industry’s movers and shakers

Novotel Goa Resorts & Spa

Novotel Goa Resorts & Spa, part of the AccorHotels Group has announced the appointment of Himanshu Drawid as its executive housekeeper. Drawid brings aboard over 15 years of experience in his field. He began his career in 2005 with Marriott International and has also worked with Four Points by Sheraton. Most recently he was associated with the Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel as housekeeping manager. Previously, Drawid has also worked with Europa Hotel, Raddison Blu, Royal Orchid, Sun & Sand and Lemon Tree.

Lords Hotels & Resorts

Lords Hotels & Resorts has appointed Manish Kumar as operations manager at its Porbandar hotel property. Prior to joining Lords Hotels & Resorts, he served as the director of operations with Mohammad Omar Bin Haider Holding Group P S C. Kumar has vast experience in front office management, general operations and revenue management and will lend expertise in executing his role at Lords Eco Inn, Porbandar. Kumar comes with over 12 years of industry experience and has worked with many reputed hospitality establishments including Grand Millennium – Dubai, Sheraton Hotels – Dubai, Aryana Hotels Sharjha – UAE, London Crown Hotel – Dubai, Astoria Hotel and Ambassador Hotel, Dubai.

Lakeside Chalet – Marriott

Lakeside Chalet – Marriott Executive Apartments Complex has appointed Ashwin Vaidya as its resident services manager. Under this designation, Vaidya will ensure service standards and overlook the processes related to guest satisfaction for the long staying guests. He brings with him a decade of experience in the field of hospitality and has worked at various departments such as the front office and rooms division. His previous stints include working with established brands such as The Oberoi, Goa Marriott Resort, Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, Courtyard by Marriott Pune and Bangalore and Fairfield by Marriott Bangalore.

Sarovar Hotels & Resorts

Sarovar Hotels & Resorts has announced the appointment of Vinay Raina as general manager of The Promenade and Le Dupleix, Pondicherry. Raina brings with him over 13 years of operational excellence and key deliverables across cross-cultural teams. Prior to joining Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, Raina has worked with The Trident Jaipur, Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels and The Claridges.

JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar has recently announced the appointment of Prateek Kalra as director of food and beverage. Bringing over 12 years of experience in the F&B and hospitality industry to the role, Kalra will lead the hotel’s F&B operations. Prior to his current appointment with JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, he was the director of F&B at Taj Coromandel, Chennai.

The Resort, Mumbai

Sanket Thakur has recently joined The Resort, Madh- Marve, Mumbai as assistant F&B manager. At the Resort, Thakur will be responsible for carrying out various duties to ensure customer service. He will prepare management, variance, and financial reports on periodic basis. He will manage everyday operations, accounting and financial matters of F&B store. With over seven years of experience in hospitality, he was associated with renowned brands like Sofitel, Hilton, The Lalit Hotels & Resorts and The Orchid Mumbai.

The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace

The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace has promoted Abhirath Sah to the position of director of sales and marketing. His journey in the hospitality industry began in 2008 with the Carlson Group of Hotels as the account manager in the sales and marketing department. Sah brings almost a decade of experience in the hospitality industry, having done stints with Trident Chennai, Hyatt Gachibowli (then ISTA) Hyderabad and The Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, Hyderabad.

Novotel Imagica Khopoli

AccorHotels has announced the appointment of Vishi Oberoi as the new director of food and beverage for its first theme park property in India. In his role, Oberoi will be responsible for the entire food and beverage department; he will oversee the costs and control of food quality, ingredients, to achieve customer satisfaction, profitability of the outlets, planning of the menu, business and development.

Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park

Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park has announced the appointment of Amit Kumar as the hotel manager. Bringing more than 13 years of experience on the table, Kumar has proven to be an effective addition to the Marriott family. In his new role, Kumar would head the overall hotel operations and create new business opportunities, develop talent, create business development plan and guidelines for maintaining market leadership. Previously, he has been associated with Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield & Convention Centre, Westin Gurgaon and other leading international brands like Hyatt, and Carlson in the Middle East.

Sofitel Mumbai BKC

Sofitel Hotels & Resorts, the luxury brand of AccorHotels, has announced the appointment of Shamsher Ahmed as chef de cuisine for its flagship property in India, Sofitel Mumbai BKC. Chef Ahmed brings to Sofitel, over 20 years of hospitality experience. Originally from Kanpur, Chef Ahmed will create delicacies from the North-West Frontier province of the country at the hotel’s signature restaurant Jyran – Tandoor dining and lounge.

eRevMax

Hotel distribution connectivity specialist, eRevMax has announced the expansion of its management team by appointing Gerard Carrie as chief operating officer for LiveOS. A hotel technology veteran with decades of experience in sales, Carrie will be responsible for developing and executing strategies to sustain continuing growth of the company’s hospitality operating platform, LiveOS. Carrie brings to LiveOS more than 15 years of relevant industry experience in sales and product management portfolios. He has a prior association with eRevMax, managing the sales function in the US for around four years.

JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity

JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity has appointed Chef Alessio Banchero as the Italian chef de cuisine at K3, the all-day dining restaurant. Chef Alessio comes with more than two decades of experience in kitchen operations and management. He started at a young age, working as commis de cuisine across different restaurants and hotel kitchens in Italy and France while attending the culinary school. His passion for the cuisine led him to become chef de Partie at Ristorante la Terrazza at Hotel Novotel Genova in 1995 and later joined as sous chef at Ristorante Il Veliero in 1997.