People on the move

deGustibus Hospitality

deGustibus Hospitality has recently announced its new corporate executive chef, Kedar M Bobde who will be heading all brands under the umbrella group, including Indigo, Indigo Deli, Neel & D:OH!outlets along with moveable feast in India. With an experience spanning over 23 years, he has added several feathers to his cap working with renowned hospitality brands like The Leela, Jumeirah, Meridien, InterContinental, Radisson and Hyatt, and has been part of the pre-opening team of Vu’s – Italian Fine Dining, InterContinental Hotels at Emirates Tower.

Meluha, The Fern, Mumbai

Chef Prashant Tikadia has joined Meluha, The Fern, an ecotel hotel, Powai, Mumbai as the executive chef. Before joining Meluha, he was associated with The Fern Ahmadabad in the same capacity. He carries an experience of more than 15 years and has been associated with some of the best brands in the industry. An IHM Mumbai graduate, he has worked with Ambassador group of hotels, Hotel Marine Plaza, Fairyas Hotel etc. He has worked in Switzerland as well.

Hyatt Regency, Lucknow

Chef Manvinder Singh has been appointed as the new head chef at Hyatt Regency, Lucknow. With over a decade-long experience at a series of hospitality establishments, Singh holds sound subject matter expertise in Indian, French, Spanish cuisines, cost control, menu terminology, HACCP implementation and orientation, personnel administration, and training and development. He is also experienced in formulating training programmes that enhance efficiency and productivity.

Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport

Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport, part of the InterContinental Hotels Group, announced the appointment of Subhajit Mitra as the executive housekeeper. Mitra brings aboard over 12 years of extensive experience in this field. He began his career in 2005 with the Taj group of hotels and has also worked with the Hyatt group. Most recently he was associated with the Taj President, Mumbai as deputy housekeeper. Previously, Mitra has worked in the housekeeping department at Taj Bengal, Hyatt Regency Kolkata, and Hyatt Raipur.

Novotel Hotels & Resorts, Goa

Novotel Hotels & Resorts, Goa has appointed Chef Yogesh Deshpande as the new pastry chef. A seasoned chef, he has worked with some of India’s most eminent hotels. Before joining AccorHotels, Chef Deshpande worked with Park Hyatt Goa Resort as chef de cuisine. He brings with him an extensive array of expertise and a deep understanding of the unique and modern aspects in the F&B industry, which is critical to his role.

Avani Hotels and Resorts

Avani Hotels & Resorts, Minor Hotels’ lifestyle brand, has recently announced the appointment of Alejandro Bernabé as vice president of operations. Bernabé joined the group as group director in January this year. He reports directly to Robert Kunkler, chief operating officer of Minor Hotels and is based at Minor Hotels regional office in Bangkok, which will further strengthen presence and resources in this key market. A 20-year veteran of the industry, Bernabé – who started his hotel career in F&B in Switzerland – has worked across multiple disciplines and brands, including varied general manager appointments.

Lords Hotels and Resorts, Bhavnagar

Lords Hotels and Resorts, Bhavnagar has appointed Tilak Sharma as its operations manager. Sharma’s immediate previous employment was with Godwin Group of Hotels, Haridwar, where he served in the capacity of front office manager. At top three resorts besides commanding the overall operations of the property, he will continue to lend his expertise in the front office management. Sharma has over 14 years of experience in the hospitality industry and has worked with Sterling Holiday Resorts, Hotel Timber Trail Heights – Parwanoo, Country Inn & Suites by Carlson at Vaishno Devi, Katra, Country Inn & Suites by Carlson at Haridwar and Babylon Group of Hotels.

Fairmont Jaipur

Fairmont Jaipur has announced the appointment of Amit Kandwal as director of food and beverage. He brings with him an extensive experience of working and opening luxury hotels and has worked with brands like Oberoi hotels, Taj hotels, Hyatt and IHG.

Wharf Hotels

Wharf Hotels has appointed seasoned hotelier James Bevans as its new group director of rooms. Reporting to the group’s vice president of operations, Bevans is responsible for room operations of the group’s 15 operating hotels under the Niccolo and Marco Polo Hotels portfolios across China, Hong Kong and the Philippines. Bevans will also be tasked with overseeing the rooms divisions for three new Niccolo projects in Hong Kong, Changsha and Suzhou. Bevans brings with him nearly 25 years in leadership roles with luxury brands including Hyatt, The Peninsula, Mandarin Oriental, Fairmont and Raffles.

The St Regis Doha, Qatar

The St Regis Doha has announced the appointment of Rebecca Platt as director of marketing to join as part of its executive committee. With over 15 years’ marketing experience in the hospitality industry, Platt brings extensive PR, marketing and digital knowledge to the property. She will be heading the marketing team as part of the senior leadership team at the hotel and will be responsible for developing the complete marketing strategy and representation of the St Regis Doha. In more recent years, she has worked for recognised hoteliers such as the Shangri-La Group, the InterContinental Hotel Group, Wyndham Hotels and UK-based Bespoke Hotels Group, as well as celebrity chef Marco Pierre White in assisting in his hospitality ventures in the UK.