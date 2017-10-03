People on the move

New roles for the industry’s movers and shakers

Novotel, Goa

AccorHotels has appointed Allwyn Rodrigues as the director of engineering for its upscale hotels in the entertainment hub of Goa, Candolim. He brings more than 16 years of experience in hospitality industry and has been with AccorHotels for over three years. Before joining AccorHotels he was associated with IHG Goa and Goa Marriott.

Deepti Landage has joined as the housekeeping manager. Landage brings with her an experience over seven years in the hospitality industry. She has previously worked with brands like the Hyatt Regency, Ahmedabad and Courtyard Marriott, Mumbai.

Gyan Manohar Khurana joined as the director of revenue for Novotel Goa Shrem Hotel and Novotel Goa Resort & Spa with a work experience of more than five years in sales and revenue management.

Alila Diwa, Goa

Alila Diwa Goa has recently announced the appointment of Debabrata Banerjee as the new food and beverage manager. Trained from Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Trivandrum, Banerjee worked at Four Seasons, Mumbai in 2008 before joining Taj Palace Hotel, Mumbai in 2014. In his role, Banerjee will oversee the F&B operations of the restaurants, bar and banquets operations for Alila Diwa Goa with 153 rooms and suites. He will introduce a fresh take on dining experiences at Alila Diwa Goa for leisure guests as well as MICE groups. The highlight of his career has been to serve Nicholas Clegg, Queen Máxima of The Netherlands, Tony Abbot to name a few.

Radisson Blu Hotel

Radisson Blu Hotel, Muscat and Radisson Blu Hotel, Sohar in Oman recently announced the appointment of Tobias Ammon as new cluster general manager. Ammon rejoins the Carlson Rezidor Group following 18 months in Germany as general manager of Dorint Pallas in Wiesbaden. Prior to this, Ammon spent over 11 years with Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group holding various leadership positions. More recently he was the general manager at Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Cesme in Turkey and Radisson Blu Hotel Klaipeda, Lithuania. Prior to this, Ammon held the positions of executive assistant manager and director of F&B at the group’s Park Inn by Radisson hotels in St Petersburg.

Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru

Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru has announced the appointment of Liew How Wai to the position of Asian chef de cuisine at its all-day dining, multi-cuisine restaurant, b Café. With diverse experience across the Asia Pacific region, Wai will bring his expertise to the city of Bengaluru. His culinary knowledge, drawn by extensive travel across countries, finds its expressions in the diverse flavours and dishes that he will present. As the hotel’s Asian chef de cuisine, he will work towards taking the hotel’s culinary recognition to greater heights.

HRAWI

Dilip Datwani has been re-elected as president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) at its 67th annual general meeting (AGM) held recently in Mumbai. Datwani has been serving in the role of the president for the year 2016-17 and will now continue to serve in the same capacity for the term of 2017-2018. Gurbaxish Singh Kohli also will continue to serve as the senior vice president for the same tenure while Pradeep Shetty is taking a sabbatical for this year and Sherry Bhatia is replacing him as the honorary secretary. Datwani is also the vice president of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), the apex body of all the regional associations of hotels and restaurants across the country. He has been an active voice and part of the hotel and restaurant fraternity for over two decades. Datwani has previously served as chairman of the Membership Committee, chairman of the Classification Committee, and senior vice president of HRAWI. He is CMD of Datwani Hotels.

The Chancery Pavilion, Bengaluru

The Chancery Pavilion, Bengaluru has announced the appointment of Simarjeet Singh as the hotel’s new general manager. His career spans close to two decades of diverse experience in the hospitality industry. His previous assignment was with Hilton Garden Inn, New Delhi, where he significantly helped improve the overall hotel performance. He has held eminent positions with renowned brands like Radisson Blu, Park Plaza and InterContinental to name a few. In this new role, Singh will provide leadership and strategic direction to the hotel team and will focus on maximising revenues and creating personalised guest experiences.

Le Méridien Goa, Calangute

Norton Pereira has been appointed as the general manager of Le Méridien Goa, Calangute. Prior to joining Le Méridien Goa, Calangute he was the general manager at Le Méridien, Mahabaleshwar. In his new role, Pereira will be responsible for overall hotel performance, managing operating efficiencies, business growth and driving overall guest satisfaction. With more than 19 years of experience in the hospitality industry, he has successfully managed hotels in varying capacities. He has also worked with various properties like Taj Hotels, Park Hyatt Goa Resort and Spa, Westin Mumbai and Sheraton.

Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, Gachibowli

Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, Gachibowli has announced the appointment of Syed Asad Gauhar as food and beverage manager. Gauhar comes with over 12 years of experience in hospitality industry and will be responsible for day-to-day operations of the F&B unit, achieving revenue targets and driving unique guest experiences at the hotel. Gauhar’s career began with The Oberoi Udaivilas in 2005, where he ensured expectations of guest related to product delivery and guest services.