People on the move

New roles for the industry’s movers and shakers

JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar has announced the promotion of Nikita Gonsalves as the director of sales and marketing. Prior to this elevation, Gonsalves was the director of sales with the hotel. She has worked with brands such as Marriott International Inc, Taj Hotels Resorts Palaces Safaris and Hilton Hotels & Resorts. With over 10 years of experience in the hospitality industry, she brings on board expertise in developing strategies for driving revenue through weddings and catering, MICE, groups and transient business segments.

Santosh Rawat, formerly the executive pastry chef at the luxury business hotel has been elevated to the position of multi-property executive pastry chef, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar and JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu. Chef Rawat brings with him an experience of 16 years with leading luxury and business hotels in India and across various cities internationally. As the multi-property executive pastry chef, he will oversee the patisserie operations at both the five star hotel properties.

Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport

Babita Kanwar has been recently appointed as the general manager for Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport. Kanwar brings with her 22 years of experience in hotel sales and operations and has been with the Marriott family for over 15 years. Her tenure with Marriott began with the opening of JW Marriott Juhu, Mumbai where she worked in food and beverage extensively across banquets, restaurants and event management operations before transitioning on to sales and marketing.

Courtyard by Marriott Pune Hinjewadi

Praveen Sharma has been appointed as the director of sales and marketing at the property. In his new role, Sharma will be responsible for driving all the sales and marketing efforts for the hotel. With an illustrious career in the hospitality industry, he brings over 17 years of varied experience working in the travel and hospitality sector with different brands across the Marriott portfolio. Some of the other appointments include Sanyukta Gholap as human resource manager, Prasad Acharya as a sales executive, Namrata Pawar as assistant manager sales and Khurram Zaid as the food and beverage manager.

Ginger Hotels

Manish Singh has been appointed as the corporate director – travel trade, Ginger Hotels. Prior to his new role, he was the sales head for The Ultimate Travelling Camp. He has also worked with Citrus Hotels where he was responsible for growing the timeshare business. With an experience of over 25 years in the hotel industry, he has successfully seeded and nurtured the travel trade portfolio for Fortune Hotels, Lemon Tree Hotels and worked in various capacities for Hyatt Regency, New Delhi; Choice Hotels; Bristol Hotel, Gurgaon and Devi Garh Resort, Udaipur.

Park Regis, Goa

Park Regis Goa announced the appointment of Vishal Khosla as the general manager. He will be responsible for the overall operations of the hotel in par with international standards, whilst meeting employees, guests and owner’s expectation. He will be actively involved in short and long-term planning and preparation of the marketing strategies, hotel policies, procedures, relevant legislations and the annual budget. Khosla brings with him an experience of over 18 years in the hospitality industry. In India, he has been a part of senior management at The Club Mahindra Resort, Varca Beach, Goa; The Lalit Golf & Spa Resort, Goa, and The Kenilworth Resort & Spa, Goa.

Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport

Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport has announced the appointment of Amit Raman as the food and beverage manager. Raman has over 17 years of experience in the hospitality industry. A strategic planner with experience in leading the food and beverage operations, he is resourceful at developing procedures, service standards and operational policies with proven ability to reduce revenue costs by planning and implementing effective control measures.

Ganeshram Iyer has also joined as the rooms division manager. With over 14 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Iyer has gained mastery over several aspects of the hospitality industry, ranging from rooms to front office, revenue projections to guest relations.

Sarovar Hotels

Sarovar Hotels announced the appointment of Nihar Mehta as corporate human resource manager. Based out of Sarovar’s corporate office in Gurugram, Mehta will be looking after human resources and manage employee development policies and systems. Prior to joining Sarovar Hotels, Mehta had worked in Ravi Jaipuria Corporation as manager – HR and has led the human resources department for the retail division for J Mart brand of Ravi Jaipuria Corporation. He had also worked in the human resource department of Varun Beverages. Mehta had earlier worked at ITC Fortune Corporate headquarters for more than three years.

InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), has announced the appointment of Marvin Alballi as its new director of restaurants and bars, India, Middle East, Africa (IMEA). In his remit, Alballi will be focused on driving commercial operations across IHG’s restaurants and bars (R&B) offering in IMEA, generating greater revenue and profitability for the company’s hotels. He will also be responsible for operational excellence and guest experiences across the region. He has led multiple regional franchises, including Chili’s, Caribou Coffee, Fuddrucker’s and Applebee’s.