People on the move

New roles for the industry’s movers and shakers

The Westin, Hyderabad

Rohit Dar has been appointed as the new general manager at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace. Prior to joining The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, he was the general manager at Jaipur Marriott Hotel. Dar brings over two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, having worked at properties like The Oberoi in Mumbai and New Delhi, The Oberoi Rajvilas, Oakwood Premier Prestige, Bangalore and The Trident Kochi. Under his leadership, Jaipur Marriott and Oakwood Premier Prestige Bangalore displayed a significant growth in sales.

Kochi Marriott Hotel

Anand Ganesan has been appointed as the new general manager at Kochi Marriott Hotel. Ganesan is a veteran in the hospitality industry with more than 25 years of experience across a wide range of hotels in several countries. His core strengths include expertise in food and beverage management, sales, finance and managing pre-opening and renovation phases of hotels. Prior to his new role, Ganesan was the multi-property general manager at the Renaissance Hotel and Fairfield by Marriott, Lucknow.

Courtyard by Marriott, Pune

Courtyard by Marriott, Pune has appointed its new chef de cuisine, Amit Prashant Chakraborti. An industry veteran having more than 10 years of experience, Chakraborti has been associated with some of the best hotel brands in the country. In his new role, he will be responsible to supervise restaurant kitchen shift operations and to ensure compliance with all food and beverage policies, standards and procedures. Chakraborti also plays a key role in developing specific guidance and plans to prioritise, organise, and accomplish daily kitchen operations work. He is also responsible to set and support achievement of kitchen goals including performance goal, budget goal and team goal.

Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, Gachibowli

Chef Amit Kumar has been appointed as the executive chef at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, Gachibowli. Chef Kumar has over 13 years of experience in the hospitality industry, with expertise in the kitchen and F&B department. He has previously honed his craft in kitchens such at Courtyard by Marriott in Mumbai, The Taj Connemara and ITC Hotel Park Sheraton Towers in Chennai among others.

Lords Hotels & Resorts

Lords Hotels & Resorts has appointed Anuj Srivastav as its new assistant marketing manager. An experienced professional in research and business development and account management, Srivastav will help the group in identifying business opportunities and in ideating marketing strategies to improve top line growth. His active responsibilities include maintaining social media presence and online marketing and streamlining all forms of communications in line with the brand ethos. With proficiency and experience in branding solutions and research and analysis, Srivastav has diversified experienced in marketing and communications.

Jumeirah, Vittaveli

Jumeirah Vittaveli in the Maldives has appointed Christopher Baker as the resort’s new resident manager. An experienced hospitality professional, Baker brings strong leadership and management skills to his new role. He first joined the Jumeirah Group early in his career for the opening of Jumeirah Beach Hotel and joins Jumeirah Vittaveli with deep knowledge of the brand. Baker has filled managerial positions for a number of hospitality companies including Rosewood, Anantara Hotels & Resorts, Marriott Hotels, and Emirates Hotels & Resorts, in countries such as Vietnam, the UAE, Jordan, India and the UK.

Grand Mercure Mysuru

Grand Mercure Mysuru recently announced the appointment of Tushar Garg as the new director of sales and marketing. In his role, Garg will be responsible for leading and further improving all aspects of the sales and marketing communications and promoting brand strategies. A seasoned hotelier, he has been in the hospitality industry for over 15 years. Prior to joining AccorHotels, Garg was the associate director of sales at Hyatt Raipur.

Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts

Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts recently announced the appointment of Oliver Bonke as president and chief operating officer. Reporting to Shangri-La Asia’s chief executive officer Lim Beng Chee, Bonke will assume responsibilities on September 1, 2017 and will be based at Shangri-La’s headquarters in Hong Kong. In his capacity, Bonke will oversee the group’s executive vice presidents based in Asia, mainland China and the Middle East, as well as the operational division heads of food and beverage, sales, marketing, rooms, engineering, security, and quality improvement.

Pullman, Aerocity

Pullman New Delhi Aerocity has announced the appointment Charu Lal as the director of the brand’s Woo Wellness Spa and Salon. A stalwart in the spa, health and beauty space, she brings with her experience with noteworthy brands like the Taj Group of Hotels. Her appointment at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity will further help establish the 1,486-sq-m Woo Wellness Spa & Salon as the leading wellness and spa destinations of the capital.

JW Marriott, Pune

Jeslin Mathews has been appointed as director of sales at JW Marriott Pune. In his new role, Mathews will spearhead the sales efforts for the hotel and be responsible for revenue maximisation. With an illustrious career in the hospitality industry, Mathews brings over 11 years of experience working in various sales functions and different brands across the Marriott portfolio. Mathews

began his career as an assistant sales manager at Le Meridien, Pune and has swiftly climbed the ladder thereon. His Marriott journey began with Courtyard by Marriott Hinjewadi, Pune, thereafter went on to open the first national sales office in Pune.