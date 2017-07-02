People on the move

New roles for the industry’s movers and shakers

JW Marriott, Mumbai

Chef Vishal Atreya has been appointed as the new executive chef at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu. With a career of over 16 years, he brings with him vast knowledge and understanding of the hospitality industry. After graduating from the Institute of Hotel Management in Chandigarh, Chef Atreya started his culinary journey as a trainee with The Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi. In 2010, he moved on to The Imperial Hotel, New Delhi as executive sous chef. He later joined The Ritz Carlton LLC in 2013 as executive sous chef.

Sofitel, Mumbai BKC

AccorHotels has announced the appointment of Pankaj Wadhwa as the new director of sales and marketing for Sofitel Mumbai BKC. In his role, Wadhwa will be responsible for leading and further improving all aspects of the sales and marketing communications, promoting brand strategies and providing the best of Sofitel hospitality experience to the guests. He started his career with Hotel Trident Udaipur in May 1999 and thereafter worked with Hyatt Regency Mumbai and Pune, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, The Park Hotels, InterContinental The Grand Mumbai and Grand Hyatt Delhi.

Hyatt Regency, Chennai

Sohaib Kidwai has joined as the new director of sales and marketing at Hyatt Regency in Chennai. A result oriented professional with over 11 years’ experience in areas of sales, business development, strategic planning and team management, Kidwai brings with him a sound understanding and a wealth of expertise in the sales and marketing function. His passion for the hospitality industry has seen him rapidly rise through several positions within the company, with responsibilities spread across a gamut of functions.

Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, Gachibowli

Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, Gachibowli, recently announced the appointment of Raam Shetty as director of rooms. He comes with a broad spectrum of knowledge and an experience of 13 years in the hospitality industry. Prior to his current role at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, Shetty was director of rooms at Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences. As the director of rooms, he will be heading the housekeeping function of the 272 keys Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, which includes 17 suites with six venues totalling 950 sq m of event space.

AccorHotels India

AccorHotels India has promoted Samit Kazi as its area director of sales for West India. In his new role, Kazi will lead global sales from West India and manage key accounts from Mumbai, Pune and Gujarat for AccorHotels’ India-based and international properties. Prior to joining AccorHotels, he had worked with renowned hospitality brands such as Marriott, Leela and Starwood primarily working in the sales function.

Muhammad Ali has been promoted as the area director sales for North India. In his new role, Ali will provide leadership and strategic direction to the global sales team and work towards maximising revenue for AccorHotels from North India and Kolkata region. Prior to joining AccorHotels, Ali has worked with renowned hospitality brands such as Taj, Kohinoor Group and Starwood Hotels, primarily working in the sales vertical.

Novotel, Gomti Nagar

AccorHotels recently announced the appointment of Raj Singh as the general manager of Lucknow’s very first Novotel – Novotel Lucknow Gomti Nagar. Singh, with his extensive experience and domain expertise in hospitality industry, will steer the hotel to scale new heights of success. In his new leadership role, Singh spearheads the business operations, overall implementation and business development at the newly launched 106 – room business hotel.

ITC Hotels

Hotelier Atul Bhalla, who joined ITC Sonar, Kolkata in 2013 has now been elevated as the area manager – East, ITC Hotels. In this capacity, he would oversee both the Kolkata properties namely ITC Sonar and ITC Royal Bengal. Additionally as the new upcoming ITC property at Bhubaneswar becomes operative, the same will be under his leadership. Bhalla’s journey with ITC Hotels began more than two decades ago at ITC Kakatiya, Hyderabad in 1998 and since then he has also held senior management positions at several ITC Hotels in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai.

Four Points by Sheraton, Pune

Sunil Menon has joined Four Points by Sheraton, Pune as an executive sous chef. His responsibilities involve menu development and maintaining updated and accurate costing of all dishes prepared and sold in the food and beverage operation. He will also advocate sound financial business decision making, food costs, inventory management, vendor management, training and hygiene process in the kitchen. He has also worked with brands like Oakwood Residence Prestige Whitefield Bangalore, India, a group of Oakwood Worldwide; Stratford, an authentic Latin American fine dining restaurant in United Kingdom, and Costa Pacifica, an Italian cruise liner.

Novotel Mumbai, Juhu

AccorHotels announced the appointment of Shital Sethi as the new director of sales and marketing for Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach. In her role, Sethi will be responsible for leading and further improving all aspects of the sales and marketing communications and promoting brand strategies. Prior to joining AccorHotels, she was the director of sales and marketing at Hotel Holiday Inn, Mumbai.

Sonali Merchant has also been appointed as the new director of talent and culture. She will play a critical role in assisting in the implementation of strategies, promoting positive colleague relations through an environment that encourages open communication, trust, mutual respect and fun.

Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport

Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport, part of the InterContinental Hotels Group, announced the appointment of Sneha Jha as the director of sales and marketing. In her role, Jha is responsible for maximising revenues, promoting brand strategies, increasing business opportunities, and providing the best hospitality experience to guests at the property. A seasoned hotelier, she has been in the hospitality industry for over 14 years.

JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

Dietmar Kielnhofer has been appointed as general manager at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar. Prior to joining JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, he was serving as the complex general manager at Starwood Hyderabad, India. With over 30 years of industry exposure across Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Kielnhofer possesses major strength in hotel operations, marketing, F&B, human resources and finance.

DoubleTree by Hilton, Pune

DoubleTree by Hilton, Pune Chinchwad has appointed Pradeep Panwar as human resources manager. A seasoned hospitality professional, with over 11 years experience in hotel operations and human resources, he started his career in hospitality with Taj Ummaid Bhavan Palace, Rajasthan. At DoubleTree by Hilton, Pune he shall be responsible for heading recruitment, training and development and shall be streamlining several networking methods to reach and train the talent.

JW Marriott Pune

Abhishek Malik has been appointed as the director of operations at JW Marriott Pune. In his new role, he will be leading business and strategic operations of the property and will be responsible for implementing the brand service strategy and initiatives. He will also be working with various department heads to develop and implement respective departmental strategies. He began his journey with The Oberoi, New Delhi, and in his most recent role, he was general manager hospitality at Mustafa Sultan Enterprises LLC, Oman.

The Westin Resort, Nusa Dua, Bali

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali recently announced the recent appointment of Jorge Fernandez as executive assistant manager of sales and marketing and revenue. He arrives from a stint as complex director of revenue management for two key Marriott International properties in the Maldives. Having worked exclusively for the legacy Starwood brand (now Marriott International) for nearly a decade, Fernandez is a proactive leader with a natural aptitude for business.

Novotel Imagica Khopoli

Novotel Imagica Khopoli announced the appointment of Raviraj Guruju as the new executive chef. Hailing from Pune, Chef Guruju brings with him 21 years of hospitality experience. He has been a part of renowned hotels like Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Hyderabad; Mercure Lavasa & Lavasa International Convention Centre, Pune, Le Royal Meridien Mumbai, Hotel InterContinental the Grand Mumbai, Hotel Avasa, Tylney Hall Hotel, England, and many more.

Sarovar Hotels

Sarovar Hotels has announced the appointment of Vijay Jaiswal as senior vice president – sales and marketing. At Sarovar Hotels, he will be responsible for overseeing the planning and implementation of sales, marketing and product development programmes for each brand targeted toward existing and new markets. Prior to joining Sarovar Hotels, Jaiswal was associated with ITC Hotels as head of sales and marketing for Fortune Hotels.

Palazzo Versace, Dubai

Palazzo Versace Dubai recently welcomed Russell Loughland as director of sales and marketing. Loughland will be directly responsible for overseeing the implementation of the sales and marketing strategy in line with driving growth regionally and internationally. He has held executive positions at a number of luxury brands including Shangri-La, Fairmont, Banyan Tree and Rosewood as well as leading independent properties including the Yas Hotel in Abu Dhabi and the Regency Kuwait.