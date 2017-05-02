People on the move

New roles for the industry’s movers and shakers

Sarovar Hotels

Sarovar Hotels has announced the appointment of S Karthikeyan as vice president of sales. An IIM Lucknow Alumnus, he brings with him an experience of over nine years in hospitality sales and marketing. Under his new role, Karthikeyan will be responsible for conceptualising and implementing sales strategies, both at corporate and regional level, and will contribute in further strengthening the group’s efforts in driving more business from existing as well as new markets. Karthikeyan’s previous stint includes director of sales and marketing at ITC Hotels. He has handled roles ranging from growing legacy hotels to opening new ones.

DoubleTree by Hilton, Pune

Namdev Shinde has been appointed as the purchase manager for Double Tree by Hilton, Pune. Shinde has over eight years of experience in procurement and material management. A graduate in commerce from University of Pune, he started his career with Kamat Hotels and then worked with Hyatt Hotels and the Marriott Group. He was last associated with JW Marriott in Bengaluru. In his tenure with Marriott, Shinde contributed significantly in reducing costs and timely acquisition of collaterals via brand approved vendors.

Marriott Hotel Whitefield, Bengaluru

Jatin Khanna has been appointed as multi-property vice president in Bengaluru and general manager at Marriott Hotel Whitefield, Bengaluru. In his capacity, Khanna will be in charge of all Marriott properties in Bengaluru, which consist of eight operating hotels and several hotels that are under development. Prior to his present role, Khanna occupied the position of general manager at the JW Marriott Pune since April 2012. Khanna started his journey with the Marriott Group over a decade ago with the Renaissance Mumbai Hotel & Convention Centre. Since then, he has worked for other Marriott properties like Hong Kong SkyCity Marriott Hotel and Marriott Beijing City Wall Hotel.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dwarka, New Delhi

Chef Mahesh Sharma, who has culinary experience of over 25 years, has joined Radisson Blu Hotel, Dwarka, New Delhi as executive chef. Under this role, Chef Sharma will take the lead role for all food and beverage operations at the hotel. Prior to this, Chef Mahesh has worked with luxury and five-star properties like Hotel Le Meridien Jaipur, Swallow Hotels UK, Rajputana Sheraton as executive chef and general manager.

Alila Diwa Goa

Alila Diwa Goa has announced the appointment of Chef Sudeep Sinha as executive chef. Chef Sinha comes with more than 14 years of experience in the luxury hotel and restaurant space and is planning to add new dimensions to the offerings at Alila Diwa Goa. He began his culinary career with Trident Jaipur and later joined the Taj West End Bangalore where he climbed the ranks to become chef de partie. After which he relocated to Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur and in 2010 to Vivanta by Taj, Panjim – Goa, where he was promoted to executive sous chef in 2013. After spending a year in the UK as executive chef of InterContinental Kingston, Chef Sinha decided to move back to Goa. He joined Kenilworth Beach Resort and Spa – Goa as executive chef in 2014.

JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

Rimal D’Silva has been appointed as the director of human resources at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar. Prior to joining JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, Rimal was the director of human resources at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai. Her first job was with the JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu as a management trainee in human resources. In 2009, D’Silva returned to the hospitality industry as a human resources manager at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai. She made significant contributions in the field of recruitment, human resources management system (HRMS), administration, compliance management and training and development.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Ranchi

Santanu Guha Roy has been appointed as the general manager at Radisson Blu Hotel Ranchi managed by Carlson Rezidor Group of Hotels. With a broad spectrum of hospitality experience of over two decades, Roy has worked with renowned hospitality brands such as The Taj Group of Hotels, InterContinental Group of Hotels and has been with Carlson Rezidor since 2007. His first assignment with Carlson Rezidor was at Radisson Hotel Varanasi. He was then appointed as the general manager at Radisson Blu Resort Alibaug in 2013.

Lion Lords Inn, Rajula, Gujarat

Lords Hotels & Resorts has recently appointed Dinesh Soni as the operations manager of its property at Rajula, Gujarat. Soni has previously served as operations manager at two of Lords Hotels & Resorts properties in Kandla and Dahej, besides serving in various capacities at different organisations over a career spanning 21 years. As operations manager of the business hotel with 58 keys including five suites, Soni will be primarily responsible for maintaining service quality. Additionally training staff, planning and implementing future programmes and systems will be part of his core functions.

Concierge Association of Western Region

At the recent Regional Concierge Association elections, Sanjay Kapri, the manager of concierge from Hotel Sahara Star, has been chosen as one of the board members. Kapri will be an executive committee member of the Concierge Association of Western Region for 2017-2019 term. A team of seven members including Kapri will work collectively towards the growth of the association. Kapri brings in 17 years’ experience in the hospitality business. He has been working with Hotel Sahara Star since 2008.

Conrad Pune

Conrad Pune has appointed Sachin Didolkar as the new director of business development for Hilton’s first luxury property in India, Conrad Pune. Didolkar comes with 12 years of experience in the hospitality industry, having worked with renowned hotels across the world such as Marriott International, Taj Hotels & Resorts, Jumeirah Hotels, Emirates Palace and Starwood Hotels & Resorts (now Marriott). Prior to joining Conrad Pune, he was a part of the Sheraton Grande in Pune, and Le Méridien Mahabaleshwar as complex director of sales and marketing.

JW Marriott, Pune

Harshad Nalawade has been appointed as F&B manager at JW Marriott, Pune. Under this role, Nalawade will be responsible to execute key operations and planning across all the F&B outlets. He will be instrumental in processes such as restaurant operations, guest experience management, administration, revenue forecast, F&B strategy, concept promotions, cost control, beverage initiatives, HR and training. Having associated with JW Marriott for 12 years, Nalawade also carries with him over 16 years of cross-functional exposure across the hospitality industry.

In another announcement, Ayesha Bhalla has been appointed as market director of sales and marketing for the property and all other properties in Pune under the Marriott portfolio. In her newly appointed role, Bhalla will spearhead strategic sales, marketing and business operations for the Pune cluster of Marriott properties, while shouldering the responsibility of achieving revenue goals, guest and employee satisfaction and the financial performance of the department. Bhalla began her career at the Holiday Inn Worldwide as a sales executive and quickly moved on to assume the role of assistant sales manager at The Oberoi, Mumbai. After that, she went on to work at The Imperial – New Delhi and The Oberoi, Bengaluru before joining JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar in 2014, from where her journey with Marriott began.

LUXE Hotels India

Tristan Beau de Lomenie, general manager delegate of Pullman & Novotel, New Delhi, Aerocity has been appointed as the new director of operation LUXE Hotels India. He has been associated with AccorHotels for almost 30 years, having been responsible for managing many AccorHotels properties across many brands and locations. He has been associated with AccorHotels India since 2013 and has successfully opened and launched 670 rooms combo property – Pullman & Novotel, New Delhi, Aerocity. In his extended role, Lomenie will be responsible for the operations of all the luxury and upscale hotels in India.

Grand Mercure, Bengaluru

Venkat Rao has been appointed as the F&B director of Grand Mercure, Bengaluru. He brings with him 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry with result driven track of operational, financial and personnel management. Prior to joining AccorHotels at Grand Mercure, Bengaluru, Rao got exposure in the industry with The Orchid, Mumbai. A large part of his experience has been from Mumbai where he worked with noted hotel chains including InterContinental, The Leela Hotels and Best Western Hotels in United Kingdom.

Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Alibaug

Vishal Jamuar has been appointed as the general manager at Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Alibaug. He is versatile with specialised sales and marketing skills, achievement-oriented professional with a career span of over 25 years with various renowned brands of hotels like Taj Group, ITC Hotels and Carlson Rezidor managed hotels with the Radisson Blu Brands.

Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, Gachibowli

Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, Gachibowli has announced the appointment of Salil Kopal as the new director of sales and marketing. Coming with over 13 years of experience and having associated with leading hotels like The Oberoi Group, Taj Hotels Resorts Palaces Safaris, and Marriott International, he will be leading the sales and marketing team at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel. An alumnus of Institute of Hotel Management, Ahmedabad, Kopal’s career in the hospitality industry began shortly after his graduation as he joined the The Oberoi Group in 2004 as front office associate.

Six Senses Ninh Van Bay

Ateeb Shrestha has been appointed to the role of general manager at Six Senses Ninh Van Bay in Vietnam. Shrestha brings more than 14 years of experience across international and independent hotel groups covering rooms, resident manager and general manager assignments with Gangtey Goenpa Lodge in Bhutan, Nira Resort in Mauritius, Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and The Nam Hai Resort in Vietnam, The Setai in Miami and The Chedi in Muscat to name just a few.

JW Marriott Chandigarh

Dilpreet Singh Bindra, a seasoned professional and a well-known name in the hospitality industry, has taken over as the general manager of JW Marriott Chandigarh. He comes with an experience spanning over 20 years with previous stints as director of operations at JW Marriott Hotel, New Delhi Aerocity; general manager, The Gateway Resort, Damdama Lake and director of catering, Taj Palace, New Delhi, where he handled the convention centre. In his current role at JW Marriott Chandigarh, Bindra will oversee the hotel operations and manage important aspects, including guest and associate satisfaction, human resources, financial performance, sales and revenue generation, overall performance and strategy execution.

Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong has appointed Chef Patrick Leano as the new chef de cuisine of Mandarin Grill + Bar. Chef Leano worked in London for 10 years before arriving in Hong Kong. His vision for Mandarin Grill + Bar is to offer classic favourites with a contemporary touch, regularly changing menus with the seasons, using the best and freshest produce and sourcing ingredients locally wherever possible. Most recently, Chef Leano worked under the tutelage of Anthony Demetre in London at Searcys at the Barbican, Osteria, Michelin starred Arbutus, and Michelin starred Wild Honey as head chef.

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced the appointment of Stefano A Ruzza as the resort’s general manager. Ruzza will be responsible for overseeing all of the resort’s management, operations and business development. Ruzza joins Conrad Maldives Rangali Island from Conrad Koh Samui in Thailand.