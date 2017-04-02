People on the move

New roles for the industry’s movers and shakers

Courtyard by Marriott Gurugram Downtown

Bhawna Verma has been recently appointed as the general manager for Courtyard by Marriott Gurugram Downtown. With a career of over 16 years in the hospitality industry, Verma brings with her experience in handling operations, guest satisfaction and engagement, and financial success. Under this new role, she will be responsible for overseeing and implementing high operational standards and driving performance across verticals at the hotel.

InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) recently announced the appointment of Rajit Sukumaran to the role of chief development officer in the Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) region. In his new role, Sukumaran will head the development team and lead the group’s growth strategy.

Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru

Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru has announced the appointment of Chef Anurudh Khanna as executive chef to head and oversee all of the hotel’s culinary operations. An award-winning chef, he brings a dynamic and innovative energy to the dining experience at the hotel. Chef Khanna takes up his new assignment at Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru following over 17 years of culinary experience at five-star and luxury hotels. He has seven years of experience as an executive chef and, in addition to his gastronomic expertise, brings a creative flair for food presentation, a strong business sense with a proven track record of streamlining operations with engaging interpersonal skills.

Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport

Chef Avijit Sharma has been recently appointed as the executive chef of Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport. With a career of over 14 years in the hospitality industry, Chef Sharma brings with him an experience in handling operations, staffing and training, developing and implementing concepts and new trends. His previous work includes brands like Oberoi Amarvilas Agra, sta Hyderabad (now The Hyatt), The Leela, Taj properties, The Ritz-Carlton Bengaluru and Park Hyatt Resort and Spa Goa.

JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Bharat Ratanpal has been appointed as the new director of sales and marketing at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu. His main responsibilities in this position would entail organising and directing all sales and marketing efforts towards achieving objectives and operational goals for the property. He will also be in-charge of motivating and making sure that all the employees perform to the best of their abilities, while at the same time maintaining a healthy working environment and upholding the ethics of the Marriott culture.

Rational India

Rational has appointed Vikram Goel as the new managing director for Asia. He will be managing the key accounts for Asia region taking over from Hitoshi Akai. Goel joined the company five years ago as the sales director for North and has played a key role in developing new markets for the Rational Self Cooking Centre in India. He has expanded the company’s reach to various levels as Rational ovens are now found in every cafe and hotel kitchens.

Le Royal Monceau, Raffles Paris

Le Royal Monceau, Raffles Paris recently announced the appointment of Stephanie Clarke as the new director of sales and marketing. Clarke brings years of experience in luxury hotels to her new position. She started her career with Hilton in Germany and moved back to Paris in 2001, where she has been working for some of the most iconic hotels. From 2003, she was sales manager at the Ritz Paris in charge of the US and the UK markets and was appointed director of sales and marketing in 2010.

Sabre

Sabre has appointed Frank Trampert as managing director and chief commercial officer of its hospitality business in Asia Pacific. In this role, Trampert will be responsible for the financial performance, customer engagement and overall growth of Sabre’s hospitality business across the region. Trampert has experience in both hospitality operations and technology in Asia Pacific including leadership positions with Wyndham Hotel Group in Hong Kong, Carlson Hotels across four continents, Brand Karma in Singapore, and most recently as the CEO for the Tune Hotel Group in Malaysia.

Six Senses Ninh Van Bay

Ateeb Shrestha has been appointed to the role of general manager at Six Senses Ninh Van Bay in Vietnam. Shrestha brings more than 14 years of experience across international and independent hotel groups covering rooms manager, resident manager and general manager assignments with Gangtey Goenpa Lodge in Bhutan, Nira Resort in Mauritius, Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and The Nam Hai Resort in Vietnam, The Setai in Miami and The Chedi in Muscat among others.

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises has appointed Apple Woo as the new head of sales and marketing for the Asia region. Woo has sales and marketing experience with luxury hospitality brands such as Jumeirah and Mandarin Oriental. She will report to Jo Rzymowska, Celebrity Cruises’ recently appointed vice president and managing director, Asia.

One and Only, Cape Town

One&Only, Cape Town has appointed Nicholas Solomon as its new resort manager. Solomon’s experience include being general manager of North Island in the Seychelles and prior to that, as deputy general manager at The Royal Portfolio’s La Residence.

Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas recently announced the appointment of Tamir Kobrin as general manager of Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort – Anantara’s first property in Portugal and the brand’s debut in Europe. Leading the opening of this new flagship property, Kobrin is relocating after a two-year tenure to open Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort, which was the first Anantara property in Sri Lanka.

Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels has announced the appointment of Ramzy Fenianos as vice president of development for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Fenianos brings over 10 years’ experience in the hospitality and real estate industries. Focusing on business development, strategic planning and asset management in international hospitality branding and business development, his background includes Bouygues Real Estate Group and Emerige Group in France, Sama Dubai Holding Group and IFA Hotels & Resorts in Dubai.

AccorHotels

Paul Stevens has been appointed as chief executive officer of Accor Plus, AccorHotels’ travel, dining and lifestyle programme. Stevens commenced with AccorHotels in Australia in 1997, holding several general manager positions before leaving the group in 2004 to pursue other interests in the residential property market. In 2005, he rejoined the group as opening general manager of Sofitel Fiji before moving to Bangkok in 2007 to lead the hotel operations for the group’s Thailand hotels.

Belmond

Belmond has announced the appointment of David Grossniklaus as senior director of development, the Middle East, Africa and India. Based in Belmond’s newly-opened development office in the heart of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Grossniklaus will focus on growing Belmond’s footprint across the region with new hotel developments and conversion opportunities. With over 16 years of hospitality industry experience, Grossniklaus joins Belmond from Starwood Hotels & Resorts, where he held the position of associate director – acquisitions and development for the Middle East and Africa.