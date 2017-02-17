People on the move

New roles for the industry’s movers and shakers

Westin Pune, Koregaon Park

The Westin Pune Koregaon Park has recently announced the appointment of Chef Rahul Kaushik as the executive chef. Chef Kaushik comes with culinary expertise with almost two decades of experience in culinary arts, coupled with hands-on operational training. His last tenure was with The St Regis Mumbai as the executive chef. His other stints include Radisson Sas Hotel – Sultanate of Oman, ITC Grand Maratha Sheraton Hotel – Mumbai, InterContinental Hotel Mumbai, Grand Hyatt Hotel Mumbai and Palladium Hotel (earlier Shangri-La) -Mumbai.

Grand Cuisines Banquets

Grand Cuisines Banquets has recently announced the appointment of Mahendra Shinde as purchase manager. Prior to joining Grand Cuisine Banquets, Shinde has worked with The Resort (K Raheja Corp) as materials manager. With over 16 years of experience in purchase, he has also been associated with ITC Hotels and Hotel Fortune Select Exotica among others. He also holds a position within the core committee of Hospitality Purchase Manager’s Forum (HPMF).

Foodlink Restaurants

Nitin Nagrale has joined Foodlink Restaurants as vice president, materials. The company is in expansion mode and a new dimension to catering and standalone restaurants will be added to the current portfolio.

V Resorts

Dhaval Jani has been appointed as the vice president of V Resorts. Jani has a decade of experience in the travel industry. He has headed the sales and growth initiatives of brands such as MakeMyTrip, TATA Communications and Bharti Airtel. In his previous capacity as the regional head (Gujarat and Rajasthan) of MakeMyTrip, he devised strategies that made MakeMyTrip the market leader in Western India.

Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park

Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park has announced the appointment of Faiz Alam Ansari as complex general manager for Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre and Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park. He has over 20 years of experience with leading hospitality brands and has been associated with Starwood Hotels & Resorts (now Marriott International) since October 2006. His earlier projects included stints at Raffles Hotel, Singapore as director of F&B and later as executive assistant manager at Le Meridien, Kuala Lumpur among others.

Hyatt Regency, Mumbai

Chef Gopi Nandakumar has been appointed as the executive chef at Hyatt Regency Mumbai. Chef Nandakumar joins the new role from Hyatt Regency Kathmandu. He possesses 14 years of culinary experience and has worked in Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Australia and Kathmandu. He joined the Hyatt family in 2010, and since then he has been integral to the launch and success of many restaurants at those hotels.

Lords Hotels & Resorts

Lords Hotels & Resorts has appointed Jay Ladwa as the new assistant manager, marketing. An experienced professional in brand solutions and marketing, Ladwa will assist the hospitality group in the development and implementation of overall marketing strategies. His core functions will be to engage with each of its properties across the country, execute marketing strategies that drive revenue growth and brand visibility across the chain. Proficient in analysing brand communications and marketing needs of an enterprise, he has previously worked with several renowned brands in the course of his tenures with brand management and solutions companies.

Hyatt Regency Gurgaon

Chef Jayanandan Bhaskar has been appointed as chef de cuisine for Hyatt Regency Gurgaon. Chef Bhaskar has over a decade of experience in the industry. He has done 500 videoshoots of the recipes of the UK’s brand Swarna for its website. He has also done 500 videoshoots of the recipes of the UAE’s brand Al Baker for its website.

Roca Bathroom Products

Roca Bathroom Products has appointed K E Ranganathan as managing director for its India business. Ranganathan joined the company in September 2016 as president, sales and marketing. Prior to joining Roca Bathroom Products, Ranganathan served as the managing director of TVS Electronics and as operating partner of TVS Capital. He comes with more than 33 years of experience in finance, accounting, business planning, strategy, marketing and sales.