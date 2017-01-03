People on the move

New roles for the industry’s movers and shakers

Sofitel Singapore City Centre

Wouter De Graaf has been appointed as general manager of the 223-room Sofitel Singapore City Centre which is slated to open in the second quarter of 2017. Born and raised in the Netherlands, De Graaf has over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry and has held senior roles at various international hotels in the USA and New Zealand. He first joined AccorHotels in 2008 as general manager at the Sofitel Queenstown Hotel & Spa and was most recently the area general manager of Sofitel New Zealand and general manager of Sofitel Auckland Viaduct Harbour since 2012.

Jaipur Marriott Hotel

Jaipur Marriott Hotel recently announced the appointment of Amit Sharda as director of finance. A veteran in hospitality and finance industry, Sharda brings over 10 years of experience to his new role. His focus in this position will be to plan, develop and implement the internal control, accounting, financial policies and procedures. He began his career with Gorbandh Palace Jaisalmer as manager, accounts in 2006. In his career span, Sharda has also been associated with hotels like Amanbagh and Fortune Select Metropolitan, moving into different capacities. Prior to joining Jaipur Marriott Hotel, Sharda was appointed as director of finance at Holiday Inn, Jaipur City Center.

Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel

With 11 years of experience in the culinary industry, Chef Cham Hun Chakhap has joined Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel as chef de cuisine at the Chinese specialty restaurant, Emperor’s Court. Chef Chakhap specialises in Asian cuisine and in his new role, he will be responsible for the daily operations of Emperor’s Court kitchen, right from menu planning, meal preparation, recipe costing, special events, catering and kitchen management to inventory control, staff management, customer service and business and revenue growth. Chef Chakhap began his culinary journey in November 2004, as a hospitality management trainee at Fariyas Resort for a period of six months. Post this Chef Chakhap proceeded to work for various renowned hospitality groups, hotels and resorts.

AlilaDiwa, Goa

AlilaDiwa Goa has appointed Chef Prabhash Prabhakaran as executive chef. Chef Prabhakaran possesses 20 years of experience. He started his career with the Taj Group of Hotels in South India from 1997 to 2001, where he climbed the ranks to become a chef de partie. After which he relocated to Dubai’s iconic Jumeirah Emirates Towers, and then onto The Chedi Muscat in Oman where he opened a seafood restaurant. Chef Prabhakaran moved from region to region, learning to master international cuisines, before he worked his way up as the executive chef at Anantara, Chiang Mai Resorts & Spa, Thailand.

InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group has appointed Ranjay Radhakrishnan as chief human resources officer. Radhakrishnan is based at IHG’s UK headquarter in Denham. He has also become a member of IHG’s executive committee. His previous roles have included senior vice president of human resources for Unilever Europe, where he led HR in Unilever’s largest region, which employs over 20,000 people across 35 countries and over 60 factories. Prior to that, he was vice president for talent, learning and organisation for global markets; vice president for reward, talent, learning and organisation for Asia, Africa and Central Europe and vice president of HR for North Africa and the Middle East. Ranjay has worked and lived in destinations including the Netherlands, Singapore, Dubai, London and India.

Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo

Timothy Wright

Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts announced the appointment of Timothy Wright as vice president and general manager and Chris McFall as director of sales and marketing, for Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo due to open during the second half of 2017. Wright brings with him over 30 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, including senior management positions within Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts. His most recent assignments include general manager positions for Traders Hotel Singapore (now Hotel Jen); Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, New Delhi; Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort & Spa among others.

Chris McFall

McFall will support Wright in Colombo. With more than 20 years’ experience in the hospitality industry in the UAE, UK, Switzerland, US, Thailand and South Africa, McFall’s most recent role was with Jumeirah Group as director of sales and marketing for Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Dubai.

The Siam Bangkok

The Siam Bangkok has appointed Nicholas Downing as general manager. Downing brings pre-opening, operations and corporate based experience to The Siam, with over 25 years in luxury hotels and resorts covering Australia, South East Asia and the Indian Ocean. He joins The Siam Bangkok from Per Aquum where he was vice president. Prior to that, Downing’s career includes appointments with W Retreat Koh Samui, Ativa Hospitality Corp (now SilverNeedle Hospitality), Soneva Gili, Hayman and Palazzo Versace and Hyatt.

The Anam Nha Trang, Vietnam

The Anam, a colonial-styled beachfront resort in Nha Trang, Vietnam, has appointed Duncan MacLean as the general manager. MacLean’s career started in 1975 with InterContinental Hotels Group in the UK. Ten years later he moved to Australia with Hilton International and was one of the first foreign hoteliers to work in Myanmar after the first national elections where he spent a further 10 years before working in the hot spots of Kabul and East Timor. He then moved to Vietnam where he has lived for the past decade.

Six Senses Zighy Bay

The Six Senses Zighy Bay in Oman has appointed Aaron McGrath as general manager. McGrath has over 24 years of experience within the hospitality industry. Prior to joining Six Senses Zighy Bay, he was the general manager of Imperial Springs International Summit Hotel in Guangzhou, China.