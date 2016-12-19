People on the move

New roles for the industry’s movers and shakers

Sarovar Hotels

Sarovar Hotels has announced the appointment of R Ravi Varma as the general manager of Poetree Sarovar Portico, Thekkady. Varma brings with him experience spanning almost three decades in the hospitality industry. Prior to joining Sarovar Hotels, he had worked as executive vice president, Linbur Group of Hotels, UK, and group general manager at Barracuda Beach Resort and Pearl Hotel, UAE. His other assignments include roles as general manager at Orbit Park Inn International, Jamnagar, Gokulam Park Inn, Kochi, Madurai Park Inn, Madurai, and The Raviz Hotel, Kollam.

Westin Gurgaon

Chef Salvador Salis has been recently appointed as the Italian chef and will be leading the culinary team at Prego, Westin Gurgaon’s signature Italian restaurant. With over 10 years of experience, Salis has worked in places such as Greece and Morocco. Salis has explored various culinary operations including menu development and design, quality control, outdoor catering and more.

Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla

Ranjan Banerjee has recently taken over as the general manager of Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla from his previous position as general manager of Crowne Plaza New Delhi Rohini. Prior to this, Banerjee had gained experience as resident manager, Crowne Plaza Today Gurgaon and has over 20 years work experience spanning different countries and regions including Oman, Nepal and India with IHG. Banerjee possesses total experience of over 22 years.

InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has appointed Ranjay Radhakrishnan as chief human resources officer. Radhakrishnan joins IHG from Unilever, where he has spent 23 years in a range of senior leadership roles at global, regional and country levels. He was a member of Unilever’s human resources (HR) leadership team and his most recent role was as executive vice president, global HR (categories and market clusters), where he was responsible for leading HR for all of Unilever’s eight regions (market clusters) as well as the four global product categories, under one unified global HR leadership role.

The Suryaa

The Suryaa announced two appointments recently. Surojit Ghose has rejoined The Suryaa family as director of sales. He was also associated with The Suryaa in the past in the capacity of director of sales, leisure. He brings in a varied experience with a front office and sales background and had started his career with ITC Maurya. He has been associated with brands like IHG, The Soaltee Crowne Plaza Kathmandu, Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza and The Pallazio in the past.

Yamini Malhotra has joined as the human resource manager. Malhotra has over nine years of experience in managing HR functions and the steps of recruitment, induction, training, development and separation of associates. She possesses experience across brands like JW Marriott, Radisson Blu and Marche Retail.

Jaipur Marriott Hotel

Jaipur Marriott Hotel has appointed Ajeet Pandey as executive housekeeper. He began his career with The Oberoi Vanya Vilas in 2008. He has over nine years of experience in the hospitality industry. Before joining the Jaipur Marriott Hotel, he was associated with various properties like Novotel Hyderabad Airport, Trident Jaipur, The Gateway Hotel Varanasi, Taj Nadesar Palace, The Oberoi Amar Vilas and Ibis Navi Mumbai.

Moët Hennessy, India

Moët Hennessy India recently announced the appointment of Stéphane de Meurville as managing director, India. Under the new role, de Meurville will spearhead the development and execution of business strategies at Moët Hennessy India. Moving from Moët Hennessy Canada, he is tasked with growing and strengthening the business of Moët Hennessy brands in the India market. The Moët Hennessy portfolio includes brands such as Dom Pérignon, Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Belvedere and Chandon.

Six Senses Zighy Bay

Six Senses Zighy Bay recently announced the appointment of Aaron McGrath as general manager. He started his career as corporate trainee at Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya in Saudi Arabia and soon was promoted to assistant director of food and beverage. He then joined Sonaisali Island Resort in Fiji as resort manager, followed by a promotion to general manager. Three years later, he was named managing director of the Sonaisali Group and was responsible for Sonaisali Island Resort, Sonaisali Premium Residences and Tadrai Island Resort. Prior to joining Six Senses Zighy Bay, he was the general manager of Imperial Springs International Summit Hotel in Guangzhou, China.