People on the move

Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat and Spa

Abhijit Ghosh has recently taken over as the general manager of Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat & Spa. Ghosh has a vast experience of 17 years in the luxury wellness and hospitality industry, having headed operations at Soneva Jani, Maldives; Six Senses Ninh Van Bay, Vietnam and Six Senses Samui, Thailand. He has held senior positions at Umaid Bhavan Palace (Rajasthan), Taj Exotica Resort & Spa (Maldives) and Oberoi Amarvilas (Agra). His key areas of expertise are retreat management, luxury hospitality, guest service, sales, business development, operations management, financial planning and revenue growth.

Alila Hotels & Resorts

Alila Hotels & Resorts has appointed Binny Sebastian as the general manager of Alila Fort Bishangarh, located 1.5 hours north of Jaipur. With 20 years of global experience in hospitality, Sebastian brings with him a wealth of industry knowledge in the luxury hotel segment. He successfully ran prestigious hotels and resorts in senior management roles in the Caribbean and India.

Treebo Hotels

Treebo Hotels has recently announced the appointment of Sonali Ramaiah, a former senior HR executive at Cisco and Boeing, as the head of people function. In her new role, Ramaiah will lead all people initiatives for Treebo and will work closely with the leadership team to further strengthen the company’s culture and solidify its position as an employer of choice. She holds 16 years of experience in the field of human resources. Prior to joining Treebo, Ramaiah worked at Boeing as the senior HR executive and was responsible for building the Defense and IT teams at the organisation.

Conrad Pune

Conrad Pune has recently announced the appointment of Ishaan Malik as the new front office manager for the hotel. In his new designation, Malik will be responsible for supervising the daily operations of the front office team to maintain guest delight standards at the hotel. He has been associated with established brands such as Starwood Hotels and ITC Hotels in various capacities related to front office and customer relations management.

The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

Vikram Singh Chauhan has been appointed as the general manager of The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, the first property of the brand in east India. In his current role, Chauhan will manage the operations and will be responsible for the profitability, guest experience and strategic initiatives for the hotel. He also works with the Westin global and regional brand teams at Starwood Hotels & Resorts in the development and implementation of brand standards in operations and service.

U Tropicana, Alibaug

Absolute Hotel Services India has announced the appointment of Rajesh S Bhande as the general manager of the U Tropicana, Alibaug. Bhande brings along close to 26 years of diversified experience in the hotel industry. His five-year stint with the ITC Grand Central further honed and fortified his management acumen to take up general manager positions. In addition, exposure to brands such as Four Points by Sheraton and The Grand Mercure has suitably supplemented his operational effectiveness.

Fairmont Jaipur

Fairmont Jaipur has appointed Prasad Metrani as the new executive chef. A seasoned chef with an experience of over 15 years at some of the most eminent hotels, Metrani has gained practical know-how in both fine dining and specialty banqueting operations. He began his career as a management trainee for the Taj Group of Hotels and continued to work with Taj Bengal, Kolkata, and later moved to Seabourn Cruise Liners – USA, Leela Palace Chennai, Westin Pune, Grand Hyatt Goa and is now a part of AccorHotels.

The Resort, Madhe

Sanket Thakur has recently joined The Resort, Madh-Marve, Mumbai as assistant F&B manager. At The Resort, Thakur will be responsible for carrying out various duties to ensure that customers receive excellent service. He will prepare management, variance, and financial reports on periodic basis. With over seven years of experience in the hospitality industry, Thakur was associated with renowned brands like Sofitel, Hilton, The Lalit Hotels.

Wai Wai City

Pannkaj Neeraj has been appointed as the CEO for Wai Wai City. He brings along more than 18 years of experience in the QSR and F&B retail space, which gives him in-depth and a 360-degree holistic understanding of the hospitality and restaurant business in the country. Neeraj has played a pivotal role at management positions with prominent brands in the F&B industry such as Pizza Hut, Barista, Lavazza, Gloria Jean’s Coffees, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Fish & Co (a Singapore based QSR chain) and more.

The Pllazio Hotel, Gurgaon

The Pllazio Hotel, Gurgaon has announced the appointment of Rohit Jhingan as director of sales and marketing. Jhingan will be responsible for managing the hotel’s sales and marketing teams. He will be directly reporting to Varinder Sahni, MD, The Pllazio Hotel, Gurgaon. Jhingan comes with a strong experience in the hospitality industry spanning over 13 years.

StayWell Hospitality Group

StayWell Hospitality Group has announced the appointment of Vivek Singh as the regional revenue optimisation manager of the group. He will be responsible for the overall revenue management of the group with key focus on generating maximum revenues. Singh brings with him an experience of over 11 years in the hospitality industry. In his illustrious career span, Singh has been associated with recognised global brands like Hyatt, IHG, Starwood, AccorHotels, Marriott to name a few. He has been a part of the pre-opening teams of several hotels.

Vinod Cookware

Sunil Agarwal, director, Vinod Cookware recently got elected as the president for Metals and Stainless Steel Merchants Association (MASAMA). Vinod Cookware has been associated with MASAMA for over 30 years, with Rajeram Agarwal, founder of Vinod Cookware, also being the president of MASAMA in the past.

Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels in India has appointed Sunjae Sharma as the vice president of operations for India. A seasoned hospitality professional, Sharma will lead Hyatt’s India operations and will be responsible for executing the company’s operational and growth strategy. He will report to Peter Fulton, group president, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Southwest Asia for Hyatt.