Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel, Cotai Central has a strong focus on reducing its ecological footprint with the “Green Today, Green Every Day” campaign which enlists the help of guests

Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel, Cotai Central is set to give the hospitality industry a glimpse of the future of green hotel stays, as the property officially kicked off its “Green Today, Green Every Day” sustainability campaign, an extensive initiative aimed at making hotel stays and operations as environmentally sound as possible.

With a focus on guest empowerment, through “Make A Green Choice” (MAGC), and other measures such as Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel’s “Monthly Earth Hour”, the programme comprises a vast array of tailored solutions ultimately designed to reduce the property’s ecological footprint.

The campaign kicked off recently with the lights of the hotel façade going dark for one hour, part of the property’s “Monthly Earth Hour”, which takes place on the first Tuesday of each month. Guests can also do their part by signing up for MAGC, a guest-empowerment programme in which participants can opt out of having their rooms cleaned and towels changed during their stay; helping to reduce the amount of water, cleaning agents, natural resources, and electricity used for cleaning, washing and the creation of amenities. Guests who take part in MAGC will enjoy 250 Starpoints, MOP40 in dining credit, late-check out at 2:00 pm (subject to availability), and complimentary welcome drinks at selected hotel restaurants.

“Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel’s ‘Green Today, Green Every Day’ campaign is an extension of our on-going sustainability efforts, and we hope to enlist the help of our guests to further enhance our programmes and make an even bigger difference, especially in the areas of water and electricity conservation, and reduction of food waste,” said Janet McNab, managing director of Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel, Cotai Central and The St. Regis Macao, Cotai Central.

“Our success in creating effective sustainability programmes is just the beginning, and we have exciting plans to employ renewable solar power as one of the hotel’s main sources of energy. The initiative, which is currently in the testing phases, is part of a bigger plan to make Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel a leader in the sustainability space, for hospitality, in Macao and beyond,” said McNab.

Key initiatives

Food recycling: Among some of Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel’s proudest sustainability achievements, the property’s food waste recycling programme has been especially effective. Since 2013, the property has recycled 76,913 kg of food waste. Using cutting-edge recycling technology – the Eco-Safe Digester – the hotel can reduce food waste (meat, fruit, vegetables, bread, dairy products or fish) into waste water.

Energy usage: For reduction of electricity consumption, a cutting-edge, 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week building management system, Central Control Monitoring System (CCMS) is a key component in creating Intelligent Buildings. CCMS uses energy management algorithms to help reduce energy usage. In 2015, Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel saved approximately 16,000,000 kWh of energy.

Water conservation: Water is one of the world’s most precious resources and in 2015, the hotel saved 22,720m3 of water. Water-saving taps and shower heads were installed across the property in back of house (BOH) working spaces. Inside the taps and shower heads are aerators, which limit water flow and help to reduce water usage. These devices were installed in kitchens (only 4L/min), pantries (only 4L/min), BOH toilets (only 3L/min), and changing rooms.

Using CCMS, the hotel was able to monitor overall water usage and reduction.