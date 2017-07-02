A sustainable focus

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India with 49 resorts across the country, has a focused strategy for sustainable tourism and welfare initiatives for local communities

After eco- tourism and wildlife tourism, sustainable tourism is the next big trend. The United Nations has proclaimed 2017 the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development with a goal of promoting positive change in travel with regard to social inclusion, environmental protection and economic equality. During the year, the Mahindra Group’s Sustainability Apex Council set long term goals for sustainability: Carbon neutral by 2030; water secure by 2030; zero waste by 2030; EP 100 double energy productivity by 2030; RE 100 increase renewable energy by 100 per cent by 2030.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL), with its 49 resorts located in exotic locations across India is in a special position to contribute to the economic and social well-being of the local communities. MHRIL is able to raise awareness and support for the overall conservation of the environment where its business footprint is felt. To mitigate any negative impact of its presence, MHRIL has taken steps to conserve and manage natural and eco-friendly resources, especially those which are non-renewable and intangible. MHRIL has developed CSR policies and actions to minimise pollution of air, land and water so as to conserve biological diversity as well as the natural heritage. Actions taken in this regard by MHRIL:

Hariyali Project

At MHRIL, environment related World Days are celebrated by staff, guests and community with great enthusiasm to create awareness

Under the aegis of Hariyali Project from the year 2010 to 2015, nearly 2,20,000 trees have been planted. The company has provided solar lights to villages in Thekkady, Manali, Binsar, Varca, Kumbhalgarh and Munnar

35 villages have benefitted from this project. The efforts have been much appreciated by government bodies and local leaders. 7000 saplings were planted near the lake at Ashtamudi and Cherai Beach this year to safeguard marine life and biodiversity in the coastal regions

The company has also invested in an alternate and environment friendly method of curbing the usage of plastics by providing paper bag making machines at Munnar, Manali and Ashtamudi

Cleaning drives have been undertaken regularly at all locations, however after the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan launch, the impetus increased.

Swachh Bharat Project

Waste Management Project was implemented in October 2014 in liason with NGO Waste Warriors in Corbett. Waste Warriors is a voluntary organisation and a registered society with a mission to provide affordable and sustainable waste management solutions that improve environment, health and quality of life through a combination of direct action, liaison, education and raising awareness. Community participation is encouraged to give people a sense of civic pride and respect for the areas they live and work in. Awareness sessions are conducted to change behaviour and mindsets towards management of waste.

Water Conservation

Mahindra Holidays continually strives to conserve water and improve the efficiency of water utilisation across its resorts by following the 5 R principle (reduce, reuse, recycle, recharge and rainwater harvesting). Water recycling efforts include –

Initiatives towards water discharge: Maintain zero discharge of waste water pollutants. Regular monitoring of waste water by internal as well as external agencies (Parameters like COD, BOD, pH etc. As specified by statutory authorities are examined). The values have always been found to be within the guidelines and limits, defined by the State Pollution Control Boards and local regulatory authorities.

Rain water harvesting/ recharge pit: To increase the ground water level some resorts collect the rain water and redirect it to recharging pit (tube well/ open well/ natural pond/ bore well) thus increasing the ground water table. It is implemented at Kanha, Coorg, and Thekkady, to collect the runoff water from rooftops and passes through dual media filter and used after treatment.