Zomato launches tool against blackmail and review solicitation

Restaurant owners can now use ‘Zomato for Business’ app and use the “Report Abuse” button to directly flag a review that was written with malicious intent. Zomato’s team will review each reported case along with shared evidence – and if the company believe in the evidence, it will moderate the review.
While the reviews will not get immediately moderated, Zomato will use that data to identify “bad” users on zomato over the long term and eventually freeze their profiles and delete their past reviews.
Before the end of the year, the company will take steps towards solving bribery as well. In a blog post, Zomato stated, “An important part of solving bribery is letting users report instances where restaurants (or the agencies they hire) have offered something for free to soliciting a positive review. In such cases, we will put up a ‘shame banner’ on zomato – which tells our entire user base that this restaurant is not an ethical business to deal with, and you should probably not be eating at this place.”
“We have also been working on a bunch of concurrent initiatives for our restaurant partners – Zomato Skillet, Beta Period, and #MissionGiveBack to solve for some of the challenges faced by the industry,” it added.