Zomato launches food ordering service in the North

Zomato, an Indian restaurant discovery platform, expands online ordering and food delivery services to Lucknow and Ludhiana to strengthen its position in the North. With the launch of services in these two cities, Zomato’s online ordering services are now spread out across 17 cities in India, including – Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Kochi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Indore, Coimbatore, Vadodara, and Nagpur.
With live order tracking, an average delivery time of 35 mins and the largest spread of restaurants to order from – Zomato looks to offer its consumers the convenience of hassle-free delivery through their own delivery fleet in Ludhiana and Lucknow. The service is available seven days a week.
Zomato has partnered with 1000 restaurants across Lucknow and Ludhiana, ranging from the city favourites, legendary restaurants, and Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), to the coolest of the cafes in town. Popular restaurants in Lucknow such as Dastarkhwan, Al-Baik.Com, Moti Mahal & Marksman are available for users to order online on Zomato.
Commenting on the launch in Lucknow, Mohit Kumar, head, Food Delivery, Zomato said, “Lucknow has always been known for its love for food. We already have significant traffic from the city for our reviews/listing product and we have only recently introduced our food delivery service in Lucknow. We have been pleasantly surprised with the response within the first fortnight since our launch there. Within two weeks of launch, we are already clocking 3,000 orders a day and growing at 30 per cent week on week. The city is showing all the signs of becoming a big growth driver for our business.”
Speaking of Ludhiana, Kumar said, “Everyone knows how much Punjabis relish their food. It was absolutely no surprise to see the spikes in orders week-on-week since we launched there. The state of Punjab and therefore the cities of Ludhiana and Chandigarh both have been very welcoming to our food delivery services and we see the strong growth trend continuing in the future.”
Some of the key restaurants in Ludhiana are Khushi Ram & Sons, Hot Breads, Belfrance Bakers & Chocolatiers, Milkshake & Co., and Sharman Jain Sweets, among others.
While people in Ludhiana are particularly fond of the obvious – Butter Chicken, Chana Bhatura, the city has also shows a high affinity towards burgers, pasta and pizzas. And outside of the obvious guesses; i.e. biryanis and kebabs etc. in Lucknow the trends indicate a strong preference for desserts, chinese, street food like chaats and fast food like pizzas and burgers.
The online ordering process on the app is extremely simple. Apart from the user ratings and reviews, the app also has features like ‘The Finest’ and ‘New Arrivals’ which smoothens the decision-making process for consumers. Customers ordering food online can pay via multiple payment options such as Cash on delivery, Cards (debit and credit), Netbanking, Wallets – Paytm, Freecharge, Mobikwik, as well as later pay options like Simpl and Lazypay.