Zomato brings its premium service ‘Zomato Gold’ to India

After successfully launching and growing Zomato Gold in Portugal and UAE in early 2017, Zomato has brought its premium subscription based offering, Zomato Gold, to India. Zomato Gold is a paid subscription programme designed for users who love diverse experiences while dining out. Gold has been launched in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru and can be purchased on the Zomato app and website. The subscription gives members access to over 1200 top-rated restaurants where they can avail one complimentary dish at the Gold Food partner restaurants, and up to two complimentary drinks at the Gold Drinks partner restaurants, once they place an order at the restaurant.
Zomato Gold members will also get exclusive access to curated food and drinks events at Gold partner restaurants. Previous events have included yacht parties, pub crawls, new restaurant openings, new menu previews, wine tasting sessions and exclusive influencer meet-ups, amongst others.
“We are super excited to bring Zomato Gold to India, and are sure our users, as well as restaurant partners, are both going to find this hugely beneficial. To start with, we have handpicked over 1200 top-rated restaurants and bars across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru, to offer the Gold class experience to all our subscribing members. In the next few weeks, the plan is to introduce Gold to other Indian cities as well,” said Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO, Zomato.
Some of the Gold Partner restaurants include Soda Bottle Opener Wala, Hoppipola, Chilli’s, Coffee by Di Bella, Glocal Junction, Pizza Express, Fatty Bao and more in Mumbai; Indian Grill Room, Summer House Cafe, FIO Country Kitchen and Bar, Fatty Bao among others in Delhi; whereas the restaurants in Bengaluru include Biergarten, 612 East, Vapour Pub & Brewery, Monkey Bar, High Ultra Lounge and more.