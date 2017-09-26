Zomato announces investment in Hyderabad based meal delivery platform

Zomato has announced the company’s investment in Hyderabad-based TinMen, a home-cooked meal delivery app that currently serves 10 major areas in Hyderabad – Madhapur, Hitec City, Kondapur, Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Begumpet, Miyapur, Manikonda and Kukatpally. Zomato Founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal shared the development in a blog post.
“Over the past year, we have been working towards the idea of a kitchen-less world wherein most people would have access to great food and healthy meals at the same price or cheaper than the cost of preparing them at home. We are working on a bunch of exciting tech-led initiatives to build better accessibility to great and hygienic food for our users. In tandem we are also exploring alliances with existing players, big and small, to help surface a larger variety of healthy meal options to our users. In that spirit, we just made an investment into a startup called TinMen,” said Goyal.
Tinmen currently delivers over 30,000 orders a month, and is looking to steadily multiply this number over the next six to nine months. Zomato and TinMen will work together initially in Hyderabad, and then the rest of the country.