Zomato acquires Runnr to boost food delivery business

Online restaurant guide and food ordering company Zomato has announced the acquisition of last-mile logistics company Runnr for an undisclosed amount to boost its food delivery business. Under the acquisition, Runnr will continue to function as an independent company offering logistical services to players other than Zomato in verticals such as pharma, grocery and e-commerce. “We just signed our long-rumoured acquisition of Runnr. Emotionally, the deal has been in place for a couple of months now, and both the teams have been working closely with each other quite some time now,” said Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO, Zomato in a blog post.
“We’ve been adding to our Runnr team steadily over the past week; it is already 1500 strong, and growing by the day. With the combination of Zomato and Runnr, we have everything in the stack of building a delightful food delivery service in India and UAE – end to end – listings, discovery, reviews, ordering, and now, logistics,” he said.
Runnr currently fulfills 300,000 orders a month – a tad less than 10 per cent of Zomato’s food ordering volumes. Mohit Kumar, founder and CEO of Runnr will continue to hold his position.