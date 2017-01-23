Young Chef Olympiad attracts talent from 55 countries

The third edition of Young Chef Olympiad is all set to open in a grand ceremony at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Organised by the International Institute of Hotel Management in association with the Ministry of Tourism, young chefs from 55 countries are participating in the event. The launch event in New Delhi will welcome the participants and unveil the trophy while the next day will kickstart the four city competition. Talking to Food and Hospitality World about the details of the event, Abdullah Ahmed, director, International Institute of Hotel Management, Delhi, stated, “The opening ceremony in Delhi will witness participation from more than 80 per cent of the contingent. The two hour ceremony will include some cultural programmes apart from introduction of the participating countries.”
Logan Goleff, who was the winner of Masterchef Junior 2014 will be present as the special guest to cheer for the young chefs. The diversity, involvement and process of the event will enable the young chefs to test their talents and at the same time gather the experience from an esteemed panel from India.
The Olympiad will be spread over three days and four cities Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru with the final round in Kolkata. The mentors have decided on three rounds of 90 minutes to judge the creativity, innovation, technique and art of the young chefs. The countries will be divided into two teams to undergo various competitions. While Team A will fly to Bengaluru post round one, Team B will fly to Pune for round two. The finalists will then continue their journey into the third round in Kolkatta. Ahmed, added, “The four city tour has been kept to give the international young chefs a taste of Indian cuisine and culture. The exposure shall enable them to learn in a better way and meet the jury at different stages.”
Dr. Suborno Bose, chairman executive committee, Young Chef Olympiad and chairman & group CEO, IIHM and IndiSmart Group Worldwide, added, “We will have representatives from 50 countries participating at the Olympiad. Our special chief guest, Logan, junior masterchef, will be the celebrity mascot for the young chefs. By achieving success at such a young age of 13, we hope that Logan inspires the young talent in India to perform better and master the culinary art.”
Globally renowned celebrity chefs, food critics and authors would comprise the panel of judges, which include names like Prof David Foskett, OBE and author of the book, ‘Practical Cookery & Theory of Catering’. For the 2017 edition, Chef Boris Leung from Hong Kong will be the chief judge. The principal judge and mentor will be Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and the panel comprises of celebrity chefs like Chef Andreas Muller from Hong Kong, Chef Udo Leick from Dubai, Chef Kunal Kapur, Chef Ranveer Brar, Chef Abhijit Saha, Chef Vicky Ratnani, Chef Manjit Singh Gill, Chef Parvinder Bali, Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, Chef Karen Anand, Chef Ajay Chopra and Chef Shaun Kenworthy, the celebrity chef from Kolkata and culinary director, IndiSmart Group.