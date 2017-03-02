Yatra to promote homestays in MP

Yatra.com has signed an MoU with Madhya Pradesh government to jointly promote homestays the state. The MoU was signed by Jaimon Mathew, general manager – operations, Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC) and Manish Bansal, GM – homestays, Yatra.com in the presence of Tanvi Sundariyal, additional managing director, MP Tourism.
As a part of this partnership, Yatra will list over 90 properties on its website . The collaboration will be followed by similar MoUs with Odisha and Chhattisgarh governments in March this year.
Sharat Dhall, chief operating officer (B2C), Yatra.com, said, “We are pleased to announce this partnership and aim to promote homestays in the state. We believe that this partnership will offer best-in-class stay experience for the tourists visiting the state. Strengthening our eco-system for homestays, we are aggressively working towards promoting homestays across the country which will also generate employment for the local population and help contribute to the economy of the nation.”
The company recently signed MoUs with the governments of Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.