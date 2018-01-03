Wyndham Hotel Group marks 2017 as another growth year in India

Wyndham Hotel Group, having global presence of more than 8,100 hotels in 78 countries, has further expanded its footprint in India and neighbouring countries with the opening of 11 new hotels in 2017. In addition, Wyndham Hotel Group has expanded its pipeline of new hotels in the region with 15 new signings. Two-thirds of the new hotel openings were in India, re-enforcing the group’s presence in the country’s growing mid-market hospitality segment.
As part of the new signings, Wyndham Hotel Group also signed a non-exclusive development agreement with Ahmedabad-based Nebula Infraspace LLP, to develop at least 20 hotels with 1,600 rooms over a period of 10 years across India under the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham brand. Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham is the group’s benchmark extended-stay brand. Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham will be positioned to cater to the extended stay needs of travellers in India visiting pilgrimage circuits, leisure destinations and second home locations. The first Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham hotel will open in Dwarka.
This expansion in India is a part of Wyndham Hotel Group’s plans to expand its footprint across the Eurasia region, which is comprised of 16 countries including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Mauritius, Maldives, Pakistan and more. Wyndham Hotel Group now has 47 operational hotels in the Eurasia region, almost 75 per cent of which are in India.
“India’s hospitality industry, especially the mid-market segment, is thriving from strong growth in domestic travel, an increase in foreign tourists, as well as a booming airline industry supported by government-led initiatives. Our goal is to ensure that wherever across India or the region that travellers want to go, they will find a Wyndham Hotel Group hotel to meet their needs and their budget. Furthermore, our new and planned hotel openings signify our commitment to India’s thriving hospitality industry and our endeavour to offer travellers the most choices wherever their travels may lead them,” said Deepika Arora, regional vice president, Eurasia, Wyndham Hotel Group.