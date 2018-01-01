World’s largest caviar tin unveiled at Atlantis, The Palm

Atlantis, The Palm teamed up with luxury US caviar company AmStur this New Year’s Eve to create the impossible and break the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest caviar tin. The 50 kg serving of caviar was presented to guests at the resorts’ Gala Dinner and smashed the previous Guinness World Record for the world’s largest caviar tin, which was recorded in 2016, weighing in at 17 kg.
The 50 kg serving was presented to guests in a custom-made, diamond shaped caviar tin coined ‘Cleito’ after the famous goddess known as the ‘Mother of Atlantis’. The 98cm x 74cm tin was created using the finest R16 Stainless Steel and had special compartments to store frozen ice gel to ensure the appropriate temperature of the deliciously flavourful AmStur Premium Select caviar.
Alongside an official Guinness World Record adjudicator, who judged the attempt live from the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, over 5,000 lucky guests enjoyed taking part in this unforgettable event, snapping pictures with the tin and consuming the entire 50 kg amount over the course of the evening, using custom-engraved mother-of-pearl spoons, produced to commemorate the occasion.
After checking that the attempt was verified and the team adhered to the guidelines the Guinness World Record adjudicator commented, “It was exciting to see another Guinness World Records title being broken here in Dubai – you are Officially Amazing!”
Serge Zaalof, COO for Atlantis Resorts & Residences said, “We have thoroughly enjoyed this project we have embarked upon with our esteemed partner, AmStur Caviar and we are extremely proud to have achieved the impossible with the 50 kg tin. Our New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner is a very special location in our city to welcome in the new year and we were thrilled to share this record breaking experience with our most valuable and loyal guests.”
Sascha Triemer, VP for Food & Beverage at Atlantis, The Palm added, “At Atlantis, The Palm we pride ourselves on creating amazing experience and everlasting memories for our guests and we welcomed this opportunity to introduce the luxury taste of AmStur – The World’s Finest Caviar. By breaking the Guinness World Record title for Largest Tin of Caviar, we continue to wow our guests and allow them to experience the unforgettable and seemingly impossible.”