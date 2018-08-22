World record of largest bean salad

Tamilnadu Chamber Foundation had organises Vibrant Tamilnadu – a Global Expo and Summit (Food Edition) recently. On the final day the Tamilnadu Chamber Foundation and South India Chefs Association (SICA) created the largest bean salad for Asia Book of Records and Guinness Book of Records.
Well known Chef MS Rajmohan who formulated and executed this largest bean salad idea led the team of 17 chefs from SICA. They were assisted by 63 hotel management students from five different hotel management institutes across Tamilnadu. The final total weight of the bean salad was 1121.6 kgs. The salad was certified by the jury person Vivek Raja, an official adjudicator from Asia Book of Records.
“This bean salad record attempt has not been attempted before and it is done as per the specific guidelines of Guinness World Records. We have got the preapproval of the same from the record management team of Guinness World Records two months before attempting this challenge. The entire record attempt is documented and recorded by videography and photography,” said Chef MS Rajmohan.
A concoction of steamed black and white lima beans, kidney beans, mung beans, green gram, black-eyed peas, horse gram, green peas, groundnut, black and white chickpeas were blended together with edible oil, green chillies, coriander leaves, grated coconut. Also mixed together with the beans were vegetables including carrot, beetroot, cabbage, capsicum, potato, onion with flavouring ingredients like vinegar, cumin seed powder, asafoetida and tadka. The top of the bean salad was colored in tri colour to mark the Independence Day.