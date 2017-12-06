Westin Hotels & Resorts partners with TRX for fitness equipment

Westin Hotels & Resorts, together with TRX, has announced a global partnership, bringing the global leaders in functional training and fitness equipment to more than 200 WestinWorkout Fitness Studios around the globe. In addition to curated content in the new TRX app, both brands have created a custom pre-run workout, allowing Westin Run Concierges to enhance group runs and leverage TRX equipment – including TRX Suspension Trainers and functional training tools – available in the hotels.
“Westin recently brought together our passionate network of Run Concierges at the brand’s annual Run Concierge Summit to challenge the status quo in wellness offerings and continue to drive our dedication to be better partners in our guests’ well-being before, during and after their stay. While we consistently find that travellers struggle to maintain their wellness routine while on the road, we also know that functional fitness is a trend on the rise. We are delighted to partner with TRX and believe that making their simple, yet versatile equipment available for our guests and offering effective workouts designed specifically for travellers is a powerful proposition,” said Brian Povinelli, SVP and global brand leader, Westin Hotels & Resorts.
Starting next month, WestinWorkout Fitness Studios will feature a selection of new strength, cardio, stretching and core equipment, including foam rollers, strength bands, medicine balls, premium yoga mats, stability balls, jump ropes, kettlebells, and the signature TRX Suspension Trainer.
“TRX provides world-class training and fitness equipment for everyone. Our loyal community of followers voiced their desire to train all the time – even when their daily routine is influx. Our partnership with the Westin brand makes that dream a reality, allowing guests to get the workout they love while traveling,” said Randy Hetrick, founder and CEO, TRX.