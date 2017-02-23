Westin debuts in Pushkar, Rajasthan

Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, has announced the opening of The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa in Rajasthan. The resort is owned by Paradise Properties. India’s seventh Westin property, The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa is surrounded by the Aravalli Hills and spread across 11 acres. The property offers 98 guestrooms, of which 44 feature private pools.
“With more travellers looking to maintain their wellness routines while on the road, The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa is thrilled to offer guests the brand’s signature amenities and programmes, designed to evoke renewal and well-being,” said Jagdeep Nambiar, general manager, The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa.
The resort will offer a four dining venues – Seasonal Tastes, the all-day dining restaurant; Panorama, the resort’s roof-top lounge; Splash, a poolside venue; and Mix, a cocktails and beverages venue.
The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa features a 10,000-sq-ft Heavenly Spa with seven therapy rooms. Additional amenities include an outdoor pool located at the centre of the resort, and a fitness studio. The Westin Family Kids’ Club features a 20-seat mini theatre. The resort will also offer over 19,000-sq-ft of function space, including a ballroom and meeting rooms, as well as a garden for corporate events and weddings.
“The opening of The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa brings the first internationally-branded resort to the city of Pushkar. The newly-built resort will combine the spiritual essence of the holy city along with the well-being philosophy and programmes of the Westin brand, offering unparalleled experiences and facilities to our guests,” added Pankaj Prabhashankar Saboo, managing partner, Paradise Properties, a part of Paradise Group.