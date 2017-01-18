WestCoast Group launches e-commerce portal

Indian seafood company WestCoast Group has launched its e-commerce portal, Cambaytiger.com, which will cater to customers in Mumbai. The company plans to soon expand its ecommerce service to other metros such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai.
“The quality in customer delivery of seafood in Mumbai is going to witness a ‘sea-change’ with Cambaytiger.com. In a first of its kind in the country, we will provide two unique services to our customers. Firstly, customers will be able to order prawns and tilapia straight from our farms to their homes, giving them a true farm-to-fork experience with guaranteed traceability. Secondly, there is also an option to order live tilapia to their homes. By investing in state-of-the-art tankers to transport live tilapia from our farms to customers directly, will result in them experiencing a quality of fish never seen before in India,” said Shivam Gupta, director, WestCoast Fine Foods India.
The e-commerce platform will serve live, raw, ready-to-cook and frozen seafood. Live seafood will initially include tilapia and mud crabs. Raw would include crustaceans, including prawns, exotic fish such as Atlantic salmon (imported from from Norway), fresh water fish such as catla, tilapia and hilsa and sea water fish such as Indian salmon, seer, (Surmai), Chinese pomfret and silver pomfret. The ready-to-cook seafood will include marinated tilapia, prawns, pomfret, salmon and Surmai. Frozen will include DVT prawns, tilapia, fish fingers, basa chunks, fish pakodas, fish seekh kababs and Surmai. Customers could also order for items such as marinades, canned fish and regional fish pickles online.
The platform will also serve frozen veg snacks of Frish and Kawan brands.
WestCoast recently opened a 3,000-sq-ft cold storage and distribution centre at Mahim, Mumbai that will support its e-commerce in the city.
“Seafood no longer remains a commodity but has become a health and lifestyle product. So the cold chain, logistics and retail infrastructure should also change drastically to match this reality. Our e-commerce launch and expansion of lifestyle outlet Cambay Tiger Seafood Mart have been designed to meet this change,” added Gupta.