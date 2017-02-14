WelcomHeritage Ramgarh, WelomHeritage, palace hotels, Panchkula, heritage hotels, luxury hotels, hotel news, hospitality news, India
WelcomHeritage Ramgarh joins portfolio

By FHW Staff-Mumbai on February 14, 2017

WelcomHeritage Ramgarh has recently joined the WelomHeritage portfolio as its latest addition. WelcomHeritage Ramgarh, having a history dating back almost 325 years, is presently owned by the descendants of Chandail Rajputs.

The property, featuring historic art and antiques, offers 26 rooms and suites across five categories – Luxury Rooms, Premium Rooms, Heritage Rooms, Heritage Suite Rooms and Ramgarh Suite Rooms. Diwan Khana is the multi-cuisine restaurant at the hotel.

The palace hotel offers recreational activities including an in-house gymnasium, swimming pool, Yoga, spiritual experiences, art and craft, indoor games, Curio handcrafts shop and golf course in the vicinity.

WelcomHeritage Ramgarh’s events venues include Durbar Halls, The Poolside Lawn and The Baara Lawn. For weddings, the palace provides a royal and traditional ambiance at Mandir Thakurdwara.

